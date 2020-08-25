Global PET/MRI System Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global PET/MRI System Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global PET/MRI System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global PET/MRI System :

Siemens

Philips

GE Healthcare Global PET/MRI System Market Types:

Fully Integrated

Separate Devices

Global PET/MRI System Market Applications:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

The market offers three different PET-MRI systems, developed by three manufacturers (GE, Philips and Siemens). The GE system is “Trimodality PET-CT + MR”. The Philips system â€“ â€œIngenuity TFâ€ – has PET and MR gantries arranged in the direction of the main scanner axis with a patient handling system mounted between the gantries. Siemens has developed a fully integrated PET-MRI system â€“ Biograph mMR – with simultaneous acquisition with a single gantry.

The classification of Global PET/MRI System includes Fully Integrated, Separate Devices, and the revenue proportion of Fully Integrated in 2016 is about 78.6%.

Positron Emission Tomography combined with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI) is an emerging technology recently proposed to be used in oncology, neurology and cardiology for diagnostic purposes. The most proportion of Global PET/MRI System is used in Oncology and the proportion in 2016 is about 88%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Global PET/MRI System , with a revenue market share nearly 87.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 43%.

Market competition is not intense. Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Global PET/MRI System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 130 million USD in 2024, from 79 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.