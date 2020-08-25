Global Sponge Rubber Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Sponge Rubber Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Sponge Rubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Sponge Rubber refers to rubber that has been manufactured with a foaming agent to create an air-filled matrix structure. It is also called foam rubber, cellular rubber, expanded rubber or foam sponge rubber and so on.

Global Sponge Rubber Market Types:

Global Sponge Rubber Market Applications:

Scope of this Report:

North America is the dominate producer of sponge rubber, the production was 1993701 Cubic Meters in 2017, accounting for about 24.35% of the total amount. China has the highest production growth rate of 2.07% from 2013 to 2018. A huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of sponge rubber is very low. There are many players around the world. The top five companies occupied about 10.38% production share of the market in 2017.

Under the influence of raw materials, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of sponge rubber fluctuate from 2013 to 2018. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Global Sponge Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 7410 million USD in 2024, from 5990 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.