Hand Tools Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global "Hand Tools Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hand Tools in these regions.

About Hand Tools:

A hand tool is any tool that is not a power tool — that is, one powered by hand (manual labour) rather than by an engine. Some examples of hand tools are garden forks, secateurs, rakes, hammers, spanners, pliers, screwdrivers and chisels. Hand tools are generally less dangerous than power tools.

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies Hand Tools Market Applications:

Industrial

Industrial

Household

The global average price of hand tools is in the decreasing trend, from 2203 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 2062 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China region is the largest supplier of hand tools, with a production market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of hand tools, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Hand Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 17100 million USD in 2024, from 14800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.