Hand Tools Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Hand Tools

Global “Hand Tools Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hand Tools in these regions. This report also studies the global Hand Tools market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Hand Tools:

  • A hand tool is any tool that is not a power tool â€“ that is, one powered by hand (manual labour) rather than by an engine. Some examples of hand tools are garden forks, secateurs, rakes, hammers, spanners, pliers, screwdrivers and chisels. Hand tools are generally less dangerous than power tools.

    Hand Tools Market Manufactures:

  • Stanley
  • Apex Tool Group
  • Great Wall Precision
  • TTi
  • Snap-on Inc.
  • Ideal Industries
  • Textron
  • Klein Tools
  • Wurth Group
  • Tajima
  • Knipex
  • Irwin
  • PHOENIX
  • Wiha
  • Channellock
  • Pro’skit
  • Ajay
  • Akar Tools
  • JPW Industries
  • JK Files
  • DUCK
  • JETECH
  • Excelta
  • Sinotools

    Hand Tools Market Types:

  • General Purpose Tools
  • Metal Cutting Tools
  • Layout and Measuring Tools
  • Taps and Dies

    Hand Tools Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Household

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of hand tools is in the decreasing trend, from 2203 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 2062 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • China region is the largest supplier of hand tools, with a production market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of hand tools, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Hand Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 17100 million USD in 2024, from 14800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hand Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Hand Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hand Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hand Tools in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Hand Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Hand Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Hand Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hand Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Hand Tools Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hand Tools Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hand Tools Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Hand Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Hand Tools Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Hand Tools Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Hand Tools Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Hand Tools Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Hand Tools Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

