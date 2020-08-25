Herbicides Market Rising Trends, Technology and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

Global Herbicides Market

By Mode of action (Selective, non- selective), By Type (Diquat, Glyphosate, 2,4-D), By Crop type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Herbicides Market was valued at USD 27.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 46.15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2017 to 2025.

The Herbicides market is growing at a rapid rate due to the increase in crop production, to feed the rising population. They are synthetic crop products that kill unwanted vegetation such as weeds that grow around crops. Herbicide products are being banned due to the increase in demand for bio-based products. Rise in global population would increase the crop production for sufficient food items. Herbicides are used in turf management and agricultural production.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059061

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in production of grains.

1.2 Better farming practices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Residue issues

2.2 Carcinogenic nature of certain ingredients.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Herbicides Marketis segmented on thebasis of Mode of Action, Type, Crop Type and Region.

1. By Mode of action:

1.1 Selective

1.2 Non-Selective

2. By Type:

2.1 Diquat

2.2 2,4-D

2.3 Glyphosate

2.4 Others

3. By crop type:

3.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

3.2 Cereals & Grains

3.3 Fruits & Vegetables

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The DOW Chemical Company

2. Monsanto Company

3. FMC Corporation

4. Nufarm Limited

5. Drexel Chemical Company

6. BASF SE

7. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

8. Syngenta AG

9. Platform Specialty Products Corporation

10. Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059061

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Herbicides Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

