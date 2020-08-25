The growing use of the internet, along with the rising adoption of innovative technologies, such as the mobile, web, social media, and analytics, increase the growth of cloud-based image recognition in retail. Retailers deploy image recognition software solutions on-premises to strengthen and encourage marketing endeavors, which includes high costs with limited scalability.

The necessity to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and to increase the necessity to make informed decisions among retailers are some of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the retail market. However, concerns related to data security are one of the factors which may restrain the growth of image recognition in the retail market. Nevertheless, increasing technological developments is anticipated to boost the adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers..

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. Catchoom

3. IBM Corporation

4. Intelligence Retail

5. LTUTech

6. Microsoft

7. NEC Corporation

8. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9. Slyce Inc.

10. TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Image Recognition in Retail Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Image Recognition in Retail Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Image Recognition in Retail Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Image Recognition in Retail Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

