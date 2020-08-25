Inspection Management Software Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018-2028

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Inspection Management Software market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Inspection Management Software market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Inspection Management Software market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Inspection Management Software market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inspection Management Software supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

Important Insights Enclosed in the Report:

Technological developments within the Inspection Management Software market sphere

Growth prospects for new market players across different regions

Company profiles of leading players in the Inspection Management Software market

Up-to-date insights related to the key success factors impacting the growth of the Inspection Management Software market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Inspection Management Software market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Inspection Management Software Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional analysis of the Inspection Management Software market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions. The market size, share, and value of each regional market is analyzed and presented in the report along with informative tables and figures.

By Application

The report offers a clear picture of how the Inspection Management Software is utilized in various applications. The different applications covered in the report include:

By End-Use Industry

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the Inspection Management Software across various end-use industries including:

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Railroad Software- a leading provider of industry defining software with personalized service from rail experts- announced the launch of its exclusive bridge inspection software with TrackAsset application. This software is aimed at facilitating electronic capture of bridge inspections for the ‘federal railroad administration’ (FRA) compliance. This software enables seamless tracking and visibility for all the chief engineers and bridge managers to track upcoming inspections and generate work orders.

In 2019, AsInt Inc. – a leading software vendor- entered into a strategic partnership with Trinity Bridge, a leading consulting company with expertise in asset reliability and integrity. This partnership was aimed at providing high-quality risk assessment and inspection planning solutions to their customer bases and to foster growth via combined expertise.

Konverge Digital Solution Corporation

With official headquarters at Toronto, Ontario, Konverge Digital Solutions Corporation is one of the leading software development companies working with multiple enterprises, medium and large, across Canada and several other regions. Some of the consulting practices of Konverge Digital Solutions include custom software development, mobile & web, business intelligence, and SharePoint.

Penta Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Penta Technologies, Inc. offers industry-best services for project management and field service for multiple end use industries. The company believes in going beyond the traditional construction ERP software and incorporates advanced practices and approach to serve a large base of customers.

Intelex Technologies Inc.

Founded in 1992, Intelex Technologies Inc. is one of the leading companies in the field of development and support of software solutions for multiple fields, including health, environment, quality (EHSQ), and safety programs. The headquarters of Intelex Technologies Inc. is situated at Toronto, Ontario.

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc. has its official headquarters in Tampa, Florida, United States. The company is a leading provider of enterprise quality management services and software for Life Sciences and several other regulated industries.

ENFOCOM International Corporation

Founded in 1999, ENFOCOM International Corporation is a leading company that specializes in secure application/software development and cyber security. The company closely works with its client base to comprehend their business needs and provide solutions to serve them well.

Additional Insight

Inspection Management Software- Enterprises’ Magic Wand to Boost Customer Satisfaction

Inspection management software provides immediate access to all customer information in one platform, including recent & on-going activities, inspection schedules, sites & locations, tickets, and work orders. In addition, inspection management software offers ample scope for enterprises to send comprehensive and actionable reports, along with quotes and photos, to their customers post inspection. Seamless and well-aligned inspection processes leave no room for errors and confusion in the overall work assignment framework, making inspection management software a viable proposition for both small and large enterprises.

Inspection management software helps with considerable savings in terms of time, which can be used by the enterprises to have constructive interaction with their customers. Not to mention, customers always appreciate effectiveness, transparency, and faster turnaround time enabled by such software types, thereby enhancing the visibility of inspection management software.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research study on inspection management software market underlines key intelligence and comprehensive insights instrumental in gauging growth of inspection management software market. In a bid to analyze the inspection management software market for the assessment period, Fact.MR took up a unique methodology and a holistic approach which makes the study on inspection management software market credible and best-of-its-kind. A detailed and extensive secondary research and an in-depth primary research form the base of this report on inspection management software market, wherein valuable insights regarding growth of inspection management software market have been compiled and presented.

Important queries addressed in the Inspection Management Software market report:

How will the evolving trends impact the growth of the Inspection Management Software market over the forecast period? Which companies are currently dominating the Inspection Management Software market in terms of market share? How can market players capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in Region 1? What is the projected growth rate of the Inspection Management Software market in various regions during the forecast period? Is the current market scenario favorable for the growth of new market players?

