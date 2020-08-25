The IT staffing industry is rapidly gaining traction with the growing demand of employees in several emerging IT and significant IT companies. The IT staffing industry helps in connecting applicants from IT background to the suitable companies on contract, seasonal, as well as permanent basis. The skilled IT workforce in the Asia Pacific and the increasing footprint of multinational IT companies in the region is likely to drive the growth of the IT staffing industry in this region.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Aerotek (Allegis Group, Inc.), Apex Systems (ASGN Incorporated), GlobalHunt India Pvt Ltd, Insight Global, Kelly Services Inc., Kforce, Inc., Randstad N.V., Robert Half International Inc., Collabera Inc., The Judge Group, INC.

What is the Dynamics of IT Staffing Market?

The IT staffing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high growth of the IT industry coupled with upcoming IT revolutions. Moreover, the demand for workforce optimization and talent recruitment is fueling market growth. However, the IT staffing market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key vendors as major companies approach these IT staffing companies for outsourced talent recruitment and other benefits.

What is the SCOPE of IT Staffing Market?

The “Global IT Staffing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IT staffing market with detailed market segmentation by type, vertical, and geography. The global IT staffing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IT staffing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global IT staffing market is segmented on the basis of type and vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as software engineers/developers, project managers, business/system analyst, QA/testers, technical support professionals, and others. On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented as IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of IT Staffing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IT staffing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IT staffing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IT STAFFING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. IT STAFFING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. IT STAFFING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. IT STAFFING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. IT STAFFING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VERTICAL

9. IT STAFFING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. IT STAFFING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12. APPENDIX

