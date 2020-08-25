Driving factors such as rising adoption of automation in laboratories and technological advancements in laboratory information management systems are expected to boost the market growth over the years. On the other hand potential market in the emerging nations is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players to capitalize and expand its customer base in Asian and Latin American regions.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. LabLynx, Inc.

3. LABWORKS

4. Illumina, Inc.

5. Abbott

6. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

7. Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

8. Autoscribe Informatics

9. LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc.

10. LabWare

The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,168.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% from 2018-2025.

However, the shortage of skilled IT technicians and high costs of the LIMS are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The amount of laboratory data that should be stored in a LIMS data base is an issue which is not easily settled. The inclusion of more data-intensive, higher-data-rate analyses into the LIMS is under active consideration. In case of advanced laboratories, several instruments are attached to LIM data systems.

The large data is stored, archived and accessed through internet based memory tools referred to as local area network (LAN). A difficult problem presented by this model is the lack of an agreed-upon standard for constructing a local area network. Several computer hardware vendors offer different solutions to the construction of a LAN, but no instrument vendor has offered this ability as part of the computerized intelligence of an analytical instrument. There are several difficult specification decisions involved within the LAN solutions.

Global laboratory information management systems market, based on the deployment was segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premise delivery mode. In 2017, web-based segment held the largest share of the market, by deployment. However, the cloud based segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the better customization offered by these solutions as well as low risks associated with the cloud-based delivery mode.

