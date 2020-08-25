Lignin Products Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Lignin Products Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lignin Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Lignin Products:

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20â€“35 percent in wood compared to 3â€“25 per cent in other lignin sources.

Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877580 Lignin Products Market Manufactures:

Borregaard LignoTech

KMT Polymers

Tembec(Rayonier Advanced Materials)

Domtar

Nippon Paper

Domsjo Fabriker

MWV (WestRock)

Weili Group

Wuhan East China Chemical

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical Lignin Products Market Types:

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Other Lignin Products Market Applications:

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877580 Scope of this Report:

The lignin-based products demand with a fast growth rate in the past few years. The developed countries demand is relatively stable and the growth rate is relatively low. And the developing countries demand will increase in a relatively higher speed, especially in China, In 2017, global revenue of Lignin Products is nearly 750 M USD; the actual production is about 1300 thousand MT.

Lignin Products can be broadly classified into three types: Kraft Lignin, Lignosulphonates and other, and the proportion of Lignosulphonates in 2017 is about 88.7%.

Lignin Products is widely used in Construction, Animal Feed, Agricultural Industry and others. The most proportion of Lignin Products is used in Construction, and the consumption proportion is about 42% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Lignin Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million USD in 2024, from 750 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.