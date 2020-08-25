Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Lithium-ion EV Battery Market, valued at USD 13.5 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of Need of Sustainable and Green Growth, growing Government initiatives, rising demand of Electric Vehicle and Benefits of Lithium-ion Battery in Electric Vehicle. These are the major reasons behind the increasing growth of Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery market globally. Additionally, technological advancements in the electric vehicles will drive the Lithium-ion EV Battery market value in the near future.

Among the Lithium-ion Battery Chemistry Type of the Lithium-ion EV Battery market (Lithium-ion Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-ion Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Others), NMC has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Lithium-ion EV Battery due to technology innovations in LIB will keep increasing in future.

Key Players:

Panasonic, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, CBAK Power Battery, CATL, A123

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Lithium-ion Electric Vehicle Battery Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

