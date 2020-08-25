MALIGNANT PLEURAL EFFUSION TREATMENT MARKET COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2017-2025

Global Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Snapshot

A malignant pleural effusion refers to a health complication involving build-up of cancer cells containing fluid between the membranes lining the lungs. It happens in almost 30 percent of all lung cancer cases. However, it can happen with other types of cancers such as lymphomas, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and leukaemia. In case of lung cancer, malignant pleural effusion could be the sign of an advanced and complicated stage of cancer or a first sign of lung cancer.

When cancer grows into the pleural space, it results in malignant pleural effusion. This medical condition is an indication that cancer has metastasized or spread to different areas of the body. It is possible to treat malignant pleural effusion. However, it can also be turn out to be quite serious and eventually a life-threatening condition.

People with a pleural effusion may experience the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Feeling of tightness or heaviness of chest

Dry cough

Pain

Inability to do exercise

Overall feeling of being unwell

Inability to lie flat

The global malignant pleural effusion treatment market is basically driven by the growing prevalence of pleural effusion across the globe. In addition, increased incidences of congestive heart failure, blockages of blood vessels or lymph, lung tumors, and lung injuries are likely to offer many opportunities for growth of the global malignant pleural effusion treatment market. North America is anticipated to emerge as a prominent region in the global malignant pleural effusion treatment market due to increasing prevalence of heart-related conditions and cancer.

Global Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Overview

When cancer grows in the pleural space, malignant pleural effusion is caused. In this advanced state of cancer, which is frequently the factor pertaining to decreased life expectancy of the patients, fluid is accumulated between the thin layer of chest wall and pleural tissue lining of the lung. The major type of cancer that are responsible for this condition include breast, lung, and ovarian.

Generally, malignant pleural effusion is symptomatic where patients experience shortness of breath, heaviness and pain in chest, dry cough, continuous felling of unwell, and inability to do physical exercise. This fluid accumulation can be detected via a simple physical examination along with x-ray of chest and is confirmed by ultrasound imaging or by the process of thoracentesis. With the exponential rise in chronic diseases such as cancer across the world, the global malignant pleural effusion treatment market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Trends and Prospects

In the past few years, owing to the lucrativeness of this market where patients spend significant chunk of their income and for a long period of time, several prominent companies have invested in the research and development to find innovative treatment for malignant pleural effusion. This is the primary factors driving the surge of demand in the global malignant pleural effusion treatment market.

For instance, Novartis Pharmaceuticals studying effects of “zometa” as adjuvant treatment of malignant pleural effusion due to non-small cell lung cancer, Chinese National Taiwan University Hospital developing intrapleural “bevacizumab” injection for malignant pleural effusion in lung cancer, Advantagene, Inc. in collaboration with prestigious University of Pennsylvania is developing intrapleural “AdV-tk” therapy in patients with malignant pleural effusion, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd evaluating usage of endostar and cisplatin for treatment of malignant pleural effusion. Along with this, U.S. based National Cancer Institute collaboration with University of Virginia is studying role of docetaxel in treating patients with malignant pleural effusion.

Moreover, suitable reimbursement conditions laid out by several governments and the prevalence of several types of cancer is another favorable factor for the market. Conversely, high cost of these treatments is expected to hinder the growth rate of the malignant pleural effusion treatment market during the forecast period.

Global Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Geographical Outlook

The global malignant pleural effusion treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. The North America dominated by the U.S. where more than 200,000 new cases of malignant pleural effusion registered every year, according to a journal published by American Thoracic Society (ATS) in 2009. European market is dominated by the U.K., wherein lung and breast cancer together account for 50% to 65% of all malignant pleural effusion. This malignant pleural effusion treatment market can also be segmented on the basis of classes of drugs used for treatment malignancies such as alkylating agents, topoisomerase inhibitor, and antineoplastic agents.

Some of the prominent players in global malignant pleural effusion treatment market are Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Roche Pharma AG.

