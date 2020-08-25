Marriott is tapping the power of Alternative Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Big Data, E-commerce, Mobile, Connectivity, Office of the Future, and Digital Media technologies for achieving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience.
Marriott has been developing a smart hotel room prototype equipped with connected solutions including mobile and voice optimized controls and personalized presets that can respond to customer preferences.
Marriott launched a new pop-up hotel innovation lab in 2017 to create an interactive model hotel experience in its Aloft and Element brands.
Marriott’s vendors for major ICT contracts include Alliance Data Systems Corp, Accenture Plc, and International Business Machines (IBM) Corp
– Marriott International is focusing on integrating most of the services in its innovative mobile apps.
– The company is tapping predictive analytics to identify and attract the most profitable customers and service areas
– Marriott International introduced its first Hotel Innovation Incubator, M Beta, as a part of its strategy to transform the traditional hotel experience
– Marriott revealed the plans to deploy electrostatic sprayer and UV technology disinfectants to prevent COVID-19
