The photovoltaic market in North America was valued at US$ 25.02billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 120.74billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The photovoltaic market in North America constitutes developed economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Factor such as increasing energy demand due to growing population is propelling the need for sustainable energy resources. The governments in these countries are constantly focusing on implementing regulations that focus on limiting the dependency and use of fossil fuels for energy generation and help control environmental pollution. This factor positively influences the demand for renewable energy sources such as solar energy, which in turn propels the demand for photovoltaic market in North America.

Key Players:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

2. Panasonic Corporation

3. Kaneka Corporation

4. Kyocera Corporation

5. Sharp Corporation

6. JA Solar Co. Ltd.

7. Renesola Co. Ltd.

8. Trina Solar

9. Jink Solar

10. Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Photovoltaic Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Photovoltaic Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Photovoltaic Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Photovoltaic Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

