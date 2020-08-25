Oman Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2026

“Oman Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report,” a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Oman today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Oman will increase from US$2.0 billion in 2019 to US$2.4 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%, majorly due to projected revenue growth in mobile data and fixed-broadband segments. Mobile data revenue will be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 11.4%, led by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing consumption of mobile data services and rise in data ARPS. Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% mainly driven by robust growth projected in FTTH subscriptions and steady growth in fixed-wireless access (FWA) subscriptions.





The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Oman.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope



– The overall telecom service revenue in Oman will increase at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$2.4 billion by 2024.

– Mobile service revenue will account for 70.6% of the total telecom service revenue in 2024.

– Ooredoo led the mobile market in 2019, accounting for a 42.2% share of the total mobile subscriptions, followed closely by Omantel with a 40.9% share.

– Omantel led the fixed voice and broadband segments with a subscription share of 89.1% and 53.5%, respectively, in 2019.



Table of contents

Market highlights

Demographic, macroeconomic. and regulatory context

Demographic and macroeconomic context

Regulatory context

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook

Total telecom service revenue

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Competitive landscape

Omantel

Ooredoo Oman

Additional resources

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

Glossary

Research methodology

Country Intelligence Report coverage

About GlobalData

Contact Information

