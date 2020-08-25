Pain Management Devices Market Year 2020 to 2027: New Idea Expert by Halyard Health, Nevro Corp, Neurotech NA

Pain management devices are used for managing or controlling the pain caused due to medical conditions like arthritis, injury, cancer, and others. Devices for pain management are used according to the severity of the pain, these devices are widely used in hospitals during the pain management therapy. The global pain management devices market is driven by factors such as increasing chronic pain incidences, rising product launches, and growing geriatric population. However, lack of awareness regarding pain management is likely to hinder the growth of the pain management devices market during the forecast period.

The pain management devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,388.67 million in 2027 from US$ 4,527.31 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Company Profiles

Medtronic plc

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hospira, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc

Smiths Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Neurotech NA, Inc.

BD

Nevro Corp.

Based on product type, the pain management devices market is segmented into neuromodulation devices, ablation devices, and analgesic infusion pumps. The neuromodulation devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 owing to wide application of these devices and increasing number of market players operating in this segment. However, the ablation devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal diseases are likely to drive the growth of the pain management devices market. These diseases affect a person’s health critically by lowering immunity and resulting in chronic pain. The incidences of the aforementioned diseases are most commonly seen in adults and geriatric population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data of October 2019, in the US, 6 in 10 adults live with at least one chronic disease. Additionally, in the US, 4 in 10 adults live with two types of chronic disease. Moreover, it has been observed that the aforementioned diseases are noticeably increasing among children.

The incidences of chronic pain are commonly seen among athletes, sportspersons, and people living with past injuries. The chronic pain incidences increase the dependency of a person on others for various daily activities. Therefore, pain management is essential to carry out normal daily routine. The pain management devices provide relief for longer durations and also improve their health. A wearable pain management device is easy to use and operate; thus, it reduces the person’s dependency on others. Therefore, owing to the advantages of pain management devices, the demand for the same is rising among patients with chronic diseases.

Global Pain Management Devices Market – By Product Type

Neuromodulation Devices Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Ablation Devices Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Cryoablation Devices

Analgesic Infusion Pumps Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Global Pain Management Devices Market – By Application

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial Pain and Migraine

Musculoskeletal Pain

Others

