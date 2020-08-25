Passenger Vehicle Airbag Inflator Market to Gain Impetus from Increasing Number of Road Accidents Worldwide, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global passenger vehicle airbag inflator market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the number of road accidents and the implementation of stringent regulations on vehicle safety. Airbag inflators are used as safety devices for automatic inflation in case of a collision or accident. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Passenger Vehicle Airbag Inflator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stored Gas, Pyrotechnic, Hybrid, Cold Gas, Hot Gas), By Application (Curtain, Frontal, Knee, External) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise remarkably owing to the latest innovations in automobile designing and manufacturing.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Propel Growth

The increasing prevalence of accident cases on roads is the key factor boosting the passenger vehicle airbag inflator market growth. This, coupled with the rising production and sales of electric vehicles with efficient driving experience and advanced airbag inflator systems, will add impetus to the market. Additionally, the increasing awareness about passenger safety and stringent impositions on following road safety regulations are also boosting the market growth.

On the negative side, the high cost of passenger vehicles with efficient airbag inflation systems may pose a significant challenge to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for electric cars offering a dynamic driving experience with all safety precautions is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment

Detailed Classification of the Market for Passenger Vehicle Airbag Inflator is:

The global market for passenger vehicle airbag inflator is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on segmentation by type, the market is classified into stored gas, hot gas, pyrotechnic, cold gas, and hybrid. With respect to the application segment, the market is categorized into external, knee, frontal, and curtain.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Dominated Market Owing Due to Presence of Major Automobile Manufacturing Companies

Asia Pacific held the largest passenger vehicle airbag inflator market share in 2018 on account of the presence of major automobile manufacturing companies such as Toyota, Mahindra, Honda, and others in the region. Emerging nations such as India, China, and Japan stand as the significant contributors to growth in this region owing to the rising disposable incomes of people and massive investments on manufacturing processes. This, coupled with the rising government restrictions on road safety, will help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in North America and Europe will showcase sluggish growth rates on account of the increasing adoption of airbags to cope with the stringent norms. Most of the players in this region are engaging and investing massively on research and development of efficient passenger vehicle airbags for promoting the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Companies Focusing on Launch of Portable and Remote Monitoring Devices to Gain Competitive Edge

Players of this global market are engaging in research and development activities for holding a significant position in the market competition. Besides this, they are also investing heavily on the development of remote and portable patient monitoring devices to aim for the top spot in the market.

Major Industry Developments of the Market for Passenger Vehicle Airbag Inflator include:

June 2019 – The first pre-crash type airbag inflator was introduced by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. This is installed on the outer part of the vehicle that can deploy before the crash to reduce the overall accidental impact by 40%.

Some of the Key Players of the Passenger Vehicle Airbag Inflator Market include:

Joyson Safety Systems

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Denso

Continental

APTIV

Infineon Technologies

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch

Others

