The growing awareness, disease management, and self-care among people related to chronic diseases as well as the disability to lead healthy and independent lives are the primary driver for the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. Also, the growing trend towards usage of technologies which permit the people to gain easy access to healthcare without staying in the hospital. Thus, these factors are contributing to the growth in the demand for personal emergency response systems market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ADT Corporation

2. Alertone Services, LLC

3. American Senior Safety Agency

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. LifeFone

6. LifeStation, Inc.

7. Medical Guardian LLC

8. Nortek Security Control LLC.

9. Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

10. Valued Relationships, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Personal Emergency Response Systems Market?

The continuous growth in technology and the easy adaptability of PERS devices and technological developments in healthcare wearables are the significant drivers for the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. The mounting advancements in communication technologies are creating opportunities for the personal emergency response systems market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Personal Emergency Response Systems Market?

The “Global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of personal emergency response systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user industry, and geography. The global personal emergency response systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading personal emergency response systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global personal emergency response systems market is segmented on the type, and end-user industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into landline PERS, mobile PERS, and standalone PERS. Similarly, based on end-user industry the market is segmented into home-based users, senior living facilities, and assisted living facilities.

What is the Regional Framework of Personal Emergency Response Systems Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global personal emergency response systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The personal emergency response systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

