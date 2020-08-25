Pest Control Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Companies, And Opportunity Outlook 2025

Global Pest Control Market

By Pest Type (Termites, Rodents, Wildlife), By Type (Mechanical Control, Biological Control, Chemical Control), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Agriculture), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Pest Control Market was valued at USD 17.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059097

Pest Control is a process for managing and regulating different organisms that are harmful for the human population. The rise in vector-borne diseases is encouraging end users on increasing their spending limit in pest control product and services. The demand for pest control is also increasing due to the rapid changes in climatic conditions. International tourism is also an upcoming factor that is increasing the need of pest control products and services.

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Pest Control Market

Non-Protein Nitrogen Market

Liquid Fertilizers Market

Fertilizer Additives Market

Fertigation And Chemigation Market

Feed Pigment Market

Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Agrigenomics Market

Agricultural Surfactants Market

Agricultural Disinfectants Market

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market

Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Starter Fertilizers Market

Starter Culture Market

Spray Drying Equipment Market

Seed Market

Rodenticides Market

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High rise in pest population.

1.2 Easy availability of pest control providers.

1.3 Major climatic changes.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regular changes in environmental protection laws.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Pest Control Market is segmented on the basis of Pest type, Type, Application and Region.

1. By Pest Type:

1.1 Termites

1.2 Insects

1.3 Rodents

1.4 Wildlife

1.5 Others.

2. By Type:

2.1 Mechanical Control

2.2 Chemical Control

2.3 Biological Control

2.4 Others.

3. By Application:

3.1 Residential

3.2 Commercial

3.3 Industrial

3.4 Agriculture

3.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Ecolab

3. Rentokil Initial PLC

4. FMC Corporation

5. Terminix International Company, L.P

6. Bayer AG

7. Syngenta

8. DOW Chemical Company

9. Rollins, Inc

10. Bell Laboratories Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059097

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Pest Control Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609