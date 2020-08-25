Planned LNG Market 2020 by Technology (Liquefaction and Regasification) and End- Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

The global planned LNG market was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030. Planned LNG can be defined as expansion of regasification and liquefaction terminal capacities.

Some of the factors such as cost advantage of LNG over other energy sources for end-use industries, environmental benefits, monetary system and subsidies, and others are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, increase in regasification capacities in the Asia-Pacific region boosts the market growth. Some of the countries where the demand for LNG is expected to grow include China, India, and others. However, the growth of renewable energy and nuclear energy is anticipated to decrease the demand for LNG. Moreover, the demand for LNG decreased in Japan and South Korea, owing to increase in nuclear power generation and the pace of renewable energy infrastructure deployment.

Key Players:

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LNG Croatia LLC

Energy Transfer LP

Cheniere Energy

Inc.

Freeport LNG

PETROBRAS

Sempra Energy

ConocoPhillips Company

Equinor ASA

Korea Gas Corporation

Venure Global LNG

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Planned LNG Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Planned LNG Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Planned LNG Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Planned LNG Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Planned LNG Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Planned LNG Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

