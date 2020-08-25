Polyethylene Market Growth, Size, 2020 Revenue, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2026

The global polyethylene market size was valued at USD 103.49 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 143.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1%.

The increasing demand for polythene in various industries is a key factor driving the global Polyethylene Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

According to the report, the polyethylene market on the basis of type is segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and linear-low density polyethylene (LLDPE). High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to hold maximum share in the global Polyethylene Market owing to the characteristics of (HDPE) such as low manufacturing cost, high strength to density ratio, and high-temperature resistance. In addition, HDPE is highly resistant to various types of solvents and has a wide variety of applications such as ballistic plates, bottles caps, boats, chemical resistant piping, food storage containers, and others.

List of Best Companies Operating in the Polyethylene Market are:

LyondellBasell

Borouge

SABIC

Orpic

Reliance Industries Limited

Braskem

Tasnee

China Petroleum Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

China National Petroleum Corporation

Total S.A.

Formosa Plastics Group

DuPont

BASF SE

INEOS

Other Players

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) To Account for Highest Shares

Furthermore, linear-low density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to its properties such as high tensile strength, high impact resistance, and flexibility. (LLDPE) is produced by copolymerization of ethylene with butene, and small amounts of hexene and octene, using Ziegler-Natta catalyst. The properties of (LLDPE) makes it suitable for industries such as packaging, agriculture, building & construction, and healthcare.

