The increasing necessity of obtaining precise information related to the visitor visited in places such as shopping malls, hotels, and many more places. The people counting system provides various information such as outdoor and indoor analysis for reducing false alarms chances as well as traffic analysis too, which further lead towards the growth of people counting system market in the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of people counting system market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, offerings, end user, and geography. The global people counting system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading people counting system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global people counting system market is segmented on the type, technology, offerings, end user. Based on type the market is segmented into unidirectional, and bidirectional. On the basis of technology the market is bifurcated into infrared beam, thermal imaging, video-based technology, and others. Based on the offerings the market is segmented into hardware, and software. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into retail stores, transportation, corporate, hospitality, banking and financial institutes (bfsi), healthcare, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Axiomatic Technologies Corporation

2. Axis Coummunications AB

3. CountWise

4. Dilax Intelcom GmbH

5. Eurotech

6. HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

7. IEE S.A.

8. InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.

9. RetailNext, Inc.

10. Shoppertrak

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global people counting system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The People counting system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting people counting system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

