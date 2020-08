Salesforce Services Market Comprehensive Analysis By 2027

Global Salesforce Services Market: Overview

In the present time, every organization wants to provide connected and improved customer experiences across various departments and channels. Salesforce service providers are making an offering of end-to-end support to the end-users. Salesforce services are tailor-made to cater to the varied requirements of the customers. Riding on the back of high demand across industries, the global salesforce services market is expected to make rapid strides along its growth trajectory during the review period, from 2019 to 2027.

The global salesforce services market has been segmented based on type of service, application, vertical, and region.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Salesforce Services Market: Notable Developments

The global salesforce services market has witnessed many changes over time. One such development that has made a mark in the market is mentioned below:

In December 2017, Salesforce, leading provider of CRM services, introduced a top-notch analytics tool called Salesforce Einstein Analytics. This advanced tool is meant to assist CRM users worldwide to with an added layer of artificial intelligence (AI). Integration of AI into the workflow of analytics enables CRM insights and suggests course of action to be taken to improve sales and marketing campaigns. It also offers enhanced customer experience. As such, the introduction of Salesforce Einstein Analytics is expected to positive impact the salesforce service market across the globe.

Some of the leading market vendors of the global Salesforce Services market are as follows

Accenture PLC

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

DXC Technology Company

NTT DATA Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on global salesforce services market