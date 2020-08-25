Skeletal Trailer Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2030

Skeletal Trailers – Introduction

Skeletal trailers, also known as semiskel trailers, are lightweight semitrailers primarily designed for transportation of containers from one place to another. In addition to this, skeleton trailers are used for transportation of containers (or container chassis) that are light in weight but have capacity to carry heavy loads.

Skeletal trailers are versatile, as they can carry a single 20-feet container or 30-feet container. These trailers are employed to carry different types of containers such as 2 x 20-feet, 1 x 40-feet, and 1 x 45-feet containers.

Skeletal trailers can be fitted with cranes, which enable them to load or unload containers at the ground level. Moreover, skeletal trailers are used to load bay at the same time.

Furthermore, skeletal trailers have correct combination of main beams, axles, and wheels, which are manufactured as per strict dimensions

Key Drivers of Global Skeletal Trailer Market