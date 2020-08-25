Structural health monitoring (SHM) is an important tool in the design, analysis, and maintenance of civil engineering structures and systems. As the catastrophic failure of the infrastructure can result in loss of lives and also incurs huge infrastructure loss, this is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Moreover, high investments in infrastructure, superior benefits of structural health monitoring such as reduce maintenance cost and improve safety which also influences the growth of the structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

1. Acellent Technologies, Inc.

2. Campbell Scientific, Inc.

3. Digitex

4. Geocomp Corporation

5. HBM

6. James Fisher and Sons plc

7. Kinemetrics, Inc.

8. Nova Metrix LLC (Nova Ventures Group Corp.)

9. Resensys, LLC

10. SIXENSE Systems

Basic functions performed by SHM include testing and monitoring of performance and health of large machines, turbines, airframes, and structures such as bridges, buildings, dams, stadiums, others. It reduces the inspection costs, improves safety measures of crucial architectural structures. It also helps in regular maintenance and overcomes the costly and ineffective procedure of manual inspection. Thereby increasing demand for the structural health monitoring which propels the growth of the market. However, high installation and monitoring cost of structural health monitoring and challenges pertaining to data normalization may restrain the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations, aging infrastructures, and advancement in Structural health monitoring such as wireless sensor networks are expected to trigger the growth of the structural health monitoring market.

The global structural health monitoring market is segmented on the basis component, connectivity, application, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of connectivity the market is segmented as wired structural health monitoring, wireless structural health monitoring. On the basis of application the market is segmented as damage detection, crack detection, impact monitoring, corrosion monitoring, strain monitoring, deflection monitoring, leakage detection, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as civil, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy, mining, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Structural health monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the structural health monitoring market in these regions.

