The europe compression bandages market size was valued at USD 340.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 510.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Compression is a potent therapy and has successfully been applied in the management of leg ulceration for the last 20 years. Venous leg ulceration (VLU) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) represent a significant health problem and the key to successful management lies in the use of compression therapy. In simple words, compression therapy involves squeezing of the limbs, thereby reducing edema and aiding venous ulcers. It is commonly applied using bandaging, through other forms including hosiery and intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC).

In the current Europe compression bandages market scenario, many local and multinational companies are involved in manufacturing, distributing, and supplying different varieties of compression bandages. The companies are now focusing on the development of cost-effective, user-friendly, therapeutically effective and advanced compression bandages for the patients suffering from chronic venous ulcers, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis. Increasing prevalence of lymphedema, venous ulcers, and deep vein thrombosis throughout the European countries has been a rising concern thus demanding for effective compression bandages.

Compression bandages are classified as short stretch, long stretch, and multilayer compression bandages. These bandages are classified based on the elasticity as well as pressure provided by the bandages for the treatment of venous ulcers, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis.

Compression therapy helps the companies to draw effective strategy for the technological development and manufacturing of the effective compression bandages. Owing to high demand for compression bandages, the sales and distribution of the companies are set to grow at a faster rate. Companies are involved in direct sale of the bandages through the development of new distribution line in the European market.

The current Europe compression bandages market trends include bandage pressure optimization and conducting awareness campaigns. Besides, to manufacture strong pressure bandages required for the treatment of lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis and chronic leg ulcers are the trends observed in the market.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing burden of chronic wounds and lymphedema is likely to propel the Europe compression bandages market.

Venous ulcers are considered to be a common chronic disorder that over time, leads to venous incompetence, leucocyte plugging of the capillaries, lipodermatosclerosis, tissue hypoxia, and microvascular dysfunction if untreated. The burden of venous diseases such as DVT and venous ulcers is rising at a significant rate in the European countries. According to the National Health Service (NHS), chronic venous leg ulceration has an estimated prevalence of 0.1% to 0.3% in the U.K., while the disease affected 0.1% of the population in France in 2016. Also, Thrombosis UK says that 1 in every 1000 people in the U.K. is affected by venous thrombosis every year.

Lymphedema is another prominent disease indication for which compression bandages are highly preferred. According to NHS, approximately 200,000 people are affected by lymphedema in the UK annually. Hence, rising prevalence of lymphedema and chronic wounds in European countries is projected to boost the uptake of compression bandages during the forecast period.

Introduction of clinically effective pressure bandages by key manufacturers to drive the Europe compression bandages market.

The optimal management of edema associated with venous diseases and lymphedema is essential to improve the quality of life. Compression therapy is a principal treatment option for such disorders which reduce and stabilize the swellings in legs, arms, etc. Various medical device companies such as Smith & Nephew Plc, BSN Medical, etc. are engaged in introducing novel compression bandages for the clinical management of wounds, venous diseases, and lymphedema in a cost-effective manner.

The effectiveness of compression bandages depends on the pressure it exerts on the affected area. The manufacturers are thus emphasizing on introducing compression bandages of a broader pressure-range. The companies are also manufacturing compression bandages using a blend of more than two materials to improve their elasticity. The newly introduced bandages are made up of cotton, polyester, and elasticated yarn, used in varying amounts to manufacture bandages that differ in the stretch.

Various assistive products such as foams and paddings are also launched by manufacturers to help cushion the skin and to provide additional targeted pressure to the points where extra pressure is needed. Such products also distribute the pressure created by the compression bandages and help treat the fibrotic tissues. Moreover, the emergence of local and regional manufacturers of compression bandages in European countries is projected to improve the accessibility of the products throughout the region in coming years, which in turn will have a positive impact on the compression bandages market in Europe.SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

The Short Stretch Bandages segment would ensure to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

Based on product, the compression bandages market segments include short stretch bandages, long stretch bandages, and multilayer compression bandages. Among these, short stretch bandages held a dominating market share in the year 2018 owing to the preference for short stretch bandages for its reusability and cost-effectiveness. The segment held a market share of 37.4% in the year 2018. Long stretch compression bandages segment is expected to register a higher CAGR owing to the gradual shift of patients and healthcare professionals towards long stretch compression bandages during the forecast period.

Short stretch bandages consist of little elastic fibers and have lesser extensibility or stretch. These bandages provide resting pressure of 30-60mmHg and sustain a high working pressure. These bandages are useful for patients in reducing edema and in the healing of leg ulcers.

Long Stretch Bandages consist of elastomer fibers and are capable of stretching and returning to their original size. These bandages can sustain a pressure of 40mmHg or more and is recommended for treatment of venous leg ulcers.

Multilayer Bandages are available in kits which consists of two or four bandages sustaining a pressure of 40mmHg at the ankle. These bandages are designed for the application of high-level pressure using weak elastic bandages applied in layers.

By Material Analysis

Cotton of the material segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of material, the market segments include polyester, latex, cotton, and others. Latex segment accounted for the highest market share in Europe compression bandages market in 2018. However, significant penetration of cotton short stretch bandages is anticipated to boost the cotton segment in the forecast period.

Compression bandages are manufactured using latex to increase its durability, elasticity, and effectivity. Due to rising latex allergy in patients, manufacturers are now focusing on the development of latex-free compression bandages.

Cotton offers a variety of advantages over latex and polyester as it is soft and durable. Cotton padding, along with polyster layer of the compression bandage, offers greater elasticity and required pressure. Cotton also has the ability to sustain higher pressure applied for the treatment of venous ulcers and lymphedema. Owing to demand latex-free compression bandages, the preference for cotton is growing and thus will increase the revenue growth of cotton in the forecast period.

By Application Analysis

Deep Vein Thrombosis of the application segment is anticipated to exhibit maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

Various applications in the Europe compression bandages market include wound management, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), lymphedema, and others. Lymphedema segment dominated the Europe compression bandages market in 2018 with a market share of 33.2%. The dominance is attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer which boosts the risk of lymphedema in the European population during the forecast period. However, deep vein thrombosis is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Lymphedema is caused due to abnormalities in the lymphatic system such as malignancy, trauma, surgery, or irradiation. Lymphedema is categorized as primary and secondary lymphedema. An accurate medical diagnosis is essential for the effective treatment of lymphedema. Compression bandages help in reducing the capillary filtration, increase in lymphatic reabsorption and improvement in the venous pumps of the lymphatic patients.

Wounds resulting from chronic leg ulcers are essential to be cured and effectively treated using compression bandages. These wounds occur due to malfunctioning of the venous valves. Leg ulcer wounds are the major occurrence of chronic wounds and represent 70% – 90% of leg ulcers.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a blood clot that develops in the deep vein of the body (usually in the leg). Compression bandages not only help in improving the blood flow but also help in reducing the swelling and pain of the patient.

By End-user Analysis

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to hold a leading position in the compression bandages market in terms of revenue generation in the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, nursing care centers & skilled nursing facilities, home care, and others. Among these, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the Europe compression bandages market in 2018 with a market share of 41.7%. The home care segment is likely to dominate the Europe market by 2026, marking a CAGR of 6.7%.

Patients with lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis and venous ulcers initially approach hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers for the treatment. Owing to skilled healthcare professionals and trained nurses in hospitals, patients receive effective and appropriate treatment. Also, due to the availability of necessary type of compression bandages and provision of cost-effective bandages the hospital segment is set to lead the Europe compression bandages market.

Owing to the direct availability of compression bandage to the consumers in the coming years, the home care segment is anticipated to register faster growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Germany generated a revenue of USD 62.5 Million in 2018 with the highest market share in the Europe region. It is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period attributing to the rising geriatric population with venous diseases in the country. The increased prevalence of lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis and chronic leg ulcers has increased the usage of compression bandages in the country responsible for the higher market growth. Moreover, the presence of major players in the country and easy accessibility of compression bandages is contributing to the market growth of Germany.

France and Italy are anticipated to be the next dominating countries in Europe compression bandages market owing to raised awareness about compression therapy, growing usage of long stretch bandages, and expansion of key manufacturers in the country.

Europe Compression Bandages Market Size, 2018

EuropeUSD 340.4 MillionMore

On the other hand, improved supply of compression bandages in Poland and Netherlands via hospital tenders is the key factor for the growth of compression bandages market in the country. Other countries such as Portugal, Poland, Ukraine, Rest of Nordic and Rest of Europe are anticipated to witness slow growth in the compression bandages owing to lack of awareness about compression therapy and lack of reach of effective compression bandages for the treatment of venous diseases.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Paul Hartmann AG, and Smith & Nephew plc, would ensure to strengthen the market position with respect to providing clinically effective compression bandages.

Essity (BSN medical GmbH) is actively developing clinical and cost-effective compression bandages for the patients to treat venous ulcers, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis. Products such as JOBST, Comprilan, ELODUR, and others help in the effective management of edema and ulcers. Along with its strong diverse product portfolio, it is leading the Europe compression bandages market.

Paul Hartmann AG is also one of the leading medical devices company with expertise in wound management and compression therapy. Paul Hartmann™s diverse product portfolio of short stretch, long stretch, and multilayer compression bandages is in huge demand in the European compression bandage market.

List of key Companies Profiled

Essity (BSN medical GmbH)

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

3M

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

“”A growing trend observed in the penetration of the compression bandages market across the industries.””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Europe market and detailed analysis of Europe compression bandages market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Europe market is segmented by product, material, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, this market is classified into short stretch bandages, long stretch bandages, and multilayer compression bandages.

By material, the Europe market is bifurcated into polyester, latex, cotton, and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into wound management, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, and others. By end-user, the Europe compression bandages market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, nursing care centers & skilled nursing facilities, home care and others. Geographically, This market has been analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal, Rest of Nordic, and Rest of Europe.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the Europe compression bandages industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of key indications, cost burden of chronic wounds in Europe, 2018, new developments in wound care, pricing overview- end-user, margin data, key industry development, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2019: Milliken & Company announced the acquisition of Andover Healthcare, Inc., one of the leading providers of compression systems and cohesive bandages to provide innovative and comprehensive solutions for patient care.

May 2019: 3M entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries to expand its presence in compression bandages and wound care market.

January 2019: MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB acquired M&J Airlaid Products A/S, which will enable the company to diversify its product portfolio and enhance R&D capabilities.

January 2018: Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG acquired the compression division SWISSLASTIC AG ST. GALLEN, which resulted in inclusion of the company™s wound care products into Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG portfolio.

