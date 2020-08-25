Vaginal Pessary Market 2020 | Global Size, Demand, Recent Trends, Outlook and Share Estimation by 2026 with Top Players

The global “vaginal pessary market size” is set to expand owing to the predominance of women in the world geriatric population, elucidates Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report, titled “Vaginal Pessary Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Vaginal Ring, Gehrung, Gellhorn, Cube, Others) By Disease Indication (Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Urinary Incontinence), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the United Nations’ Population Division, the world is ageing at a staggering rate, with the number of people aged 60 years and above expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050.

More importantly, the UN projects that women will comprise 53% of the global geriatric population by 2050 on account of their longer life expectancy than men. Aged women face a number of gynaecological problems as their muscles weaken and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is one of the most common ones.

Arabin GmbH & Co. KG

Panpac Medical Corp.

Bioteque America, Inc.

Personal Medical Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC.

Artisan Medical

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Focused Development of Innovative Products to Fuel the Market

One of the leading vaginal pessary market trends is the rising intensity with which major companies are developing and launching innovative products. For example, the Germany-based Dr. Arabin GmbH designed the ARABIN® Cerclage Pessary to provide support the cervical area in pregnant women who are under threat of going into preterm labor. The device is perforated that enables efficient drainage of discharge. Moreover, the pessary is made of silicone which is flexible and comfortable and thus can be inserted without causing any pain to the patient. Another example is that of the Milex® Pessary Fitting Kit developed by the US-based CooperSurgical. The kit is engineered for physicians and doctors who can utilize the kit to determine the exact size and prescribe the pessary accordingly to the patient. Introduction of these niche products signals a marked shift in focus in the domain of female healthcare across the globe and is driving the vaginal pessary market growth.

North America to Occupy the Driver’s Seat; Asia-Pacific to Present Numerous Growth Opportunities

North America is slated to lead the vaginal pessary market share during the forecast period on account of strong presence of industry leaders in the region. Additionally, prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse is spreading in the region, which is spiking the demand for pessary rings, boosting the market as a result. Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as a major hotspot for this market owing to the proactive policies framed by governments in the region addressing women’s health concerns, especially in the rural areas. For the market in Europe, the primary driving factors include high awareness levels about the health issues faced by pregnant and elderly women.

Vaginal Pessary Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Vaginal Ring

Gehrung

Gellhorn

Cube

Others

By Disease Indication

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Urinary Incontinence

By End-user

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Stores

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

