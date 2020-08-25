What’s So Trendy about E-Grocery Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? Kroger, Target, Tesco

The E-Grocery Market is expected to reach +7% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2027.

Grocery stores often offer non-perishable food that is packaged in cans, bottles, and boxes, with some also having fresh produce, butchers, delis, and bakeries. Large grocery stores, which stock significant amounts of non-food products, such as beauty and personal care; baby, feminine, and family care products; home and fabric care products; and oral care products, are called supermarkets. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased demand for functional food and beverages. Vendors worldwide market functional foods and beverages as products that provide a range of health benefits such as enhanced immune system, improved mental strength, improved heart rate, improved digestive health, hydration and electrolyte replenishing benefits, and better intestinal flora and gut function. Functional foods and beverages offer health benefits that appeal to consumers. The global grocery market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe.

According to the research report, the global E-Grocery Market has gained significant momentum over the recent past. The increasing acceptance, the rising demand and the growing need for this market’s products are mentioned in the study. The factors fueling their adoption among consumers are mentioned in this report study. This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall scenario in the global market. It evaluates this market taking a number of important parameters, such as the type and application, into consideration. The geographical presence of the market has also been examined closely in this research study.

Key Players in this E-Grocery Market are: –

o Kroger

o Target

o Tesco

o Walmart

o ?ON

o Aldi

o Alibaba

o Amazon

o big basket

o BigBazaar

On the basis of geography, the global market for agricultural enzymes has been categorized into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The leading region of the global market is further mentioned along with the reason behind its growth. Every region key factor is provided which is attracting this market towards growth. The report also elaborates on the opportunities the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America offer. The research report also analyzes the market hierarchy carrying out a SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global E-Grocery market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

o Food products

o Non-food products

Market segment by Application, split into

o Online grocery store

o Household supplies

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Grocery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027.

Table of Contents

Global E-Grocery Market Research Report

Chapter 1 E-Grocery Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast

