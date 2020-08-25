Winter Tires Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2018 to 2028

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Winter Tires market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Winter Tires market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Winter Tires market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Winter Tires market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Winter Tires market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Winter Tire Testing: A Challenge for Manufacturers

Replicating the exact wintry conditions to test the performance of tires continues to be a challenge for winter tire manufacturers. Winter conditions can be extreme, and tire manufacturers often need assistance of holistic testing facilities to know how their offerings will actually perform under typical wintry conditions.

Sensing the gaps in the market, advanced winter tire testing facilities have sprung up near manufacturing hubs. For example, Test World is on an expansion spree, and has bought additional land in Finland to meet future demand for tire testing. Test World has been worked extensively with Hanook Tire, and built up its testing facility in Finland.

Manufacturers Eyeing Lucrative European Winter Tire Market to Consolidate their Position

Europe has traditionally remained a lucrative market for winter tires globally. Many countries in Europe have harsh winters, which makes driving a challenging prospect. The fact that a number of European countries have made winter tires mandatory during certain months has led to a spike in demand. For example, Nokian Tires, one of the leading names in the global winter tires market, has a strong presence all over Europe. Also, Continental Scandinavia winter tires are specially designed to meet the extreme winter conditions in Scandinavian countries. Overall, Europe will continue to be strategically important for winter tire manufacturers.

The global winter tires market is likely to surpass 319 million units by 2028 – in terms of revenues, this represents a market value worth US$ 43 billion.

