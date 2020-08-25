Work Order Management System Market In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast 2027

The growing penetration of enterprise software and solutions for improving the organizational structure and streamlining business activities for achieving operational efficiency is gaining momentum. As a result, the demand for efficient IT-enabled solutions related for work scheduling, maintenance, monitoring, tracking assets, and operation among other related business operation has gained significant traction among leading manufacturers and service providers. In addition, the growing popularity of cloud, mobile, and web solutions for real-time monitoring and maintenance tracking is also expected to propel the work order management system market growth in the coming years.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Astea International Inc.

2. Infor Inc.

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. Oracle

6. Hippo CMMS

7. ServiceMax, Inc.

8. Innovapptive Inc.

9. Coresystems AG (SAP SE)

10. eMaint Enterprises, LLC

In terms of revenue, the global work order management system market is expected to grow to US$ 1,641.15 million in 2027 from US$ 744.96 million in 2018.

The global work order management systems market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of substantial regional and local players providing various solutions for small and medium enterprises. Moreover, the lack of sustainable competitiveness among leading players coupled with the low cost of software and technical expertise has further reduced the entry barriers enabling the strong threat from regional and local players operating in the work order management system market.

On the basis of the deployment type, the on-premise work order management system is the leading segment of the global work order management system market. The on-premise software is highly secured, reliable, and enable the enterprises to maintain and continue with a high level of control which the cloud often cannot. Also, the on-premise software is installed in the server and firewall of enterprises which is offered for a long term period and continue to effectively serve the business requirements, which is further enhancing the work order management system market in the forecast period.

The overall work order management system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the work order management system market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Work Order Management System Market Size

2.2 Work Order Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Work Order Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Work Order Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Work Order Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Work Order Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Work Order Management System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Work Order Management System Revenue by Product

4.3 Work Order Management System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Work Order Management System Breakdown Data by End User

