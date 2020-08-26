The retail sector continuously experiences the emergence of advanced technological solutions to increase efficiency. The market players operating in this sector maintain an enormous quantity of sensitive data that varies from the financial statement, invoices, legal contracts, emails, to receipts. The retail sector has experienced tremendous transformation, with single major disrupter such as online shopping. Retail leadership also faces increasing pressures from stakeholders to display higher returns. With solution maturity and pricing being no longer a barrier, they are encouraging automated systems to enhance the order accuracy, optimize the business, and upsurge throughput. Tax automation is a key part of the equation in the retail sector.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The growing digitization and increasing demand in the retail sector are supporting the growth of the Visual Analytics market in the region.

The North America Visual Analytics market is expected to account for major share in terms of value in the global market and is projected to record the highest revenue share in the years to come. Early and higher adoption of advanced technologies and security solutions in public and private organizations and rapidly growing US and Canada economies are resulting in need for automated systems to reduce dependency on human workforce.

Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics Market By Type

Software

Services

Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics Market By Tax Type

Sales Tax

Income Tax

Corporate Tax

Others

Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT& Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics Market By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics Market-Companies Mentioned

Apex Analyticx

Avalara Inc

Chetu, Inc

H & R Block; Intuit Inc.

Sage Group PLC

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Vertex, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Xero Limited.

Intuit Inc.

