Asphalt Market Size, Global Opportunities, Share, Growth, Industry Trends to 2026

The global Asphalt Market is expected to gain traction from the ongoing technological advancements taking place in the mixing plants. Besides, several manufacturers are focusing on developing state-of-the-art solutions to fulfill industry requirements and consumer demand worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Asphalt Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Paving, Roofing, and Others), By Application (Roadways, Waterproofing, Recreation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the asphalt market size stood at USD 222.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 321.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with the “Short-Term and Long-Term Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic” on this market,

Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/asphalt-market-102998

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Need for Protecting Buildings from Harsh Weather to Drive Growth

The frequently changing climatic conditions are affecting the infrastructures. Hence, consumers are becoming more aware of the same. Apart from this, the rising concerns about global warming are starting to influence several consumers to use novel technologies for preventing the structures from extreme weather conditions. It is, in turn, resulting in the high demand for roofing to protect new and aging structures. Asphalt is nowadays increasingly utilized in applications such as waterproofing and recreation. Waterproofing is necessary for avoiding dampness, leakages, decay, molds, and mildew in buildings. However, many people are gradually inclining towards cement roadways from bitumen roads. It may hamper the asphalt market growth in the coming years.

Quick Buy – Asphalt Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102998

Key Companies Focus on Bagging Orders from Other Enterprises to Surge Sales

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous big, medium, and small-sized companies globally. They are persistently adopting the strategies of investment, gaining new projects, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and others.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the manufacturers operating in the global Asphalt Market. They are as follows:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Mexico

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China

Exxon Mobil Corporation, the U.S.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the U.S.

Royal Dutch Shell, Netherlands

Total, France

United Refining Company, the U.S.

Boral, Australia

Valero Marketing and Supply Company, the U.S.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Germany

Other Key Players

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/asphalt-market-102998



Below is one of the most recent industry developments:

March 2020: CEMEX, a renowned provider of building materials, recently supplied more than 25,000 tonnes of asphalt to RAF Coningsby, a Quick Reaction Alert Stations in the U.K. It protects the UK airspace. CEMEX helped in meeting the complex asphalt specifications provided by the Ministry of Defence.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Insights to 2026

Automotive Interior Materials Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Share, Growth Insights to 2026

Caps & Closures Market Business Opportunities, Growth Insights, Trends, Size to 2026

Polypropylene Market Growth Overview, Size, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2026