Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview, Business Overview, Global Statistics, Major Players and Forecast to 2023

Overview:

The atrial fibrillation market, as Market Research Future (MRFR) discussed in their recently published report, is expected to fetch substantial market revenue during the forecast period (2017-2023). Over the period it can cross the anticipated market valuation with ease as the market is gaining traction from around the globe due to the rising number of cases with heart complications. Atrial fibrillation is the abnormal beating of the heart, a result of the electrical impulses going haywire in the atria. This can cause sudden twitches in the heart. As a result, palpitation, tiredness, shortness of breath, and dizziness appear as symptoms. The disease can be triggered by high blood pressure, heart valve disease, and excess alcohol consumption, it can also lead to stroke. Specialists often refer to common beta-blockers and anti-arrhythmic drugs to help people cope with atrial fibrillation. MRFR, while discussing the atrial fibrillation market in the report, focused mainly on segments for an in-depth analysis, and included factors that can trigger growth.

The increasing need for catheter ablation is a major factor that is providing traction to the atrial fibrillation market. The process is a minimally invasive one which goes through the blood vessels to stop the irregular electrical pulses and mend the ways. This has now become popular among patients. Others such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes are major health-related concerns that stimulate atrial fibrillation. The rising geriatric population can also expand the market reach as weak immunity can set up atrial fibrillation. Countering that would ensure broadening of the market horizon.

On the flip side, dearth of doctors in this particular area can impede the market. The therapeutic expenses can go up quite high which can hamper the market prospect.

Competitive Landscape:

Biosense Webster, Carima, Agricore, Medtronic, and St. Jude Medical.

Segmentation:

MRFR, in their report on the global Atrial Fibrillation Market, segmented the market by products and end-users.

Based on products, the atrial fibrillation market can be fragmented into non-surgical and surgical. Catheter ablation is dominating the market with substantial penetration in the sector. A sub-segment of surgical products, this treatment for being minimally invasive has gained prominence among the patients.

Based on the end-users, the atrial fibrillation market consists cardio centers, big hospitals, and heart specialty care enterprises. Heart specialty and cardiac centers can witness significant adoption of AF devices to improve their infrastructural stand and trigger market growth in the process.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the atrial fibrillation market report includes a detailed discussion of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Technologically advanced setup has made the Americas the flag-bearer of the global market. It has the maximum amount of revenue for which the region can give credit to the presence of a country like the U.S. and its superior infrastructure that promotes better treatment facilities.

Europe has similar features. The reimbursement policies and initiatives taken by governments to promote are opening up spaces for market expansion. Market players are getting inspired and can invest more.

The APAC region has evolved both as a destination for market titans and medical hub. The regional market has now become a lucrative option for many,and they are choosing the region as their second base. India, China, and Japan are doing remarkably good in taking the market ahead