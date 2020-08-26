Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market COVID-19 Impact Study 2020| Innovation, Rising Trends and Applications 2020-2027

Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market: Introduction
- Integrated window blinds help reduce vehicle cabin temperature by 8°C to 10°C. Integrated window blinds are powered by a motor and cover the side windows, rear windows, and sunroof.
- These blinds are being extensively utilized in parked vehicles to prevent them from heating up. Integrated window blinds consist of a window shade, guide, electric motor, and power electronics to control their operation.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market
- Rise in consumer demand for cabin comfort is driving the automotive integrated window blinds. Integrated window blinds can be operated automatically and can be easily hooked / unhooked from the guide when not in use. Robust design and function of integrated window blinds is anticipated to boost their demand during the forecast period.
- Integrated window blinds are being adopted by automakers to lower the load on the heating ventilation & cooling (HVAC) system of the vehicle in order to enhance fuel-efficiency and lower emissions. Rising consumer awareness about fuel economy and adoption of stringent emission laws by countries globally are estimated to drive the automotive integrated window blinds market.
- Rise in sales of premium vehicles with panoramic sunroof is boosting the usage of integrated window blinds and consequently, driving the market
Side-windows segment accounted for notable share of automotive integrated window blinds market
- Consumer preference for integrated window blinds is considerably high, as their usage offers comfort to front and rear occupants alike. The sunroof segment is anticipated to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period, as more number of vehicles are adopting the panoramic sunroof.
C-Pillar type technology segment to expand significantly during the forecast period
- The c-pillar type technology is used in luxury vehicles and high-end vehicles, as it optimizes the shaded area and provides better visibility and esthetic appearance, as compared to that offered by the over scissors type. Rise in sales of premium and luxury vehicles and decline in price of the integrated window blinds is anticipated to boost the c-pillar type technology segment of the market.
Passenger vehicle segment to hold leading share of automotive integrated window blinds market
- Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to dominate the automotive integrated window blinds market, as consumers that using vehicles for personal transport demand and spend more for comfort
Aftermarket segment to hold prominent share of automotive integrated window blinds market
- The aftermarket segment held a leading share of the integrated window blinds as they are easy to install. Majority of consumers install window blinds for one or all windows in the aftermarket. Expansion of e-commerce and automotive retail and service outlets has improved sales of aftermarket vehicle accessories such as automotive integrated window blinds. The OEM segment also accounted for a significant share, as automakers offer automotive integrated window blind as a product-differentiating feature.
Asia Pacific to lead global automotive integrated window blinds market
- In terms of region, the global automotive integrated window blinds market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America and Europe, together, held a notable share of the global automotive integrated window blinds market due to high spending on vehicle accessories and demand for comfort from passengers in these regions
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global automotive integrated window blinds market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- Macauto Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Webasto Group
- BOS Group
- Ashimori Industry
- Inalfa Roof Systems
- Inteva Products
Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Application
- Rear Window
- Side Window
- Sunroof
Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Technology
- C-Pillar
- Scissor
- Lateral guide
- Others
Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Integrated Window Blinds Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
