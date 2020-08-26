Automotive Tire Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 to 2022

Fact.MR, in a recently published report, offers valuable insights related to the key factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Automotive Tire market during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The current market trends, vast growth opportunities in different regional markets, market drivers, and restraining factors are thoroughly analyzed in the report on the Automotive Tire market.

The data enclosed in the report such as the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market growth, supply chain analysis, value chain analysis and more will enable readers to assess the quantitative aspects of the Automotive Tire market with clarity. The presented study is a vital asset for stakeholders, investors, and market players involved in the Automotive Tire market who can leverage the information in the report to develop effective business strategies.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=12

Key Findings of the Report:

Statistical and factual data related to the micro and macro-economic factors expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Tire market

Current and projected trends in the Automotive Tire market

Growth prospects of the Automotive Tire market in different regions

Recent product development and innovations in the Automotive Tire market

The projected growth of the key segments of the Automotive Tire market

Automotive Tire Market Segmentation

The report on the Automotive Tire market provides vital analytical insights related to the key market segments including, region, application, and end-use. Further, the report discusses the current and future prospects of each market segment along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

Segments of the Automotive Tire market assessed in the report:

Competitive Landscape

With the traction for sustainability in the automotive tire market on the rise, Continental A.G recently revealed that it had developed a sustainable adhesive for bonding rubber with textile reinforcement material in collaboration with Turkey-based Kordsa Tecnik Tekstil A.S. The German-based tire manufacturers plan to leverage the sustainable adhesive for production of a new line of tires in the foreseeable future.

Vehicle performance and fuel efficiency are gradually becoming key parameters of vehicle selection. In order to tap into the growing consumer base, Daimler, North America, has decided to equip its Freightliner trucks with Michelin X Line EnergyTM D+ long-haul tires. Daimler plans to enhance the fuel efficiency of its Cascadia Class 8 heavy-duty truck from its previous models launched in 2017.

Intensifying innovation in the automotive tire market saw another development complementing the concept after Goodyear launched a new aero concept tire. The company claims the tires will pave way for the development of flying cars with the propeller blades installed in the tire providing the mechanism for helping cars to transition from land to air.

To meet the growing demand for automotive tires Sumitomo Rubber Industries announced it would be doubling its production of truck tires at its production facility in Fazenda, Rio Grande, Brazil. With an investment of $37 million, the company expects production of 1000 truck tires per day at the production plant.

Other leading players operating in the automotive tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory Limited, Pirelli & C. S.p.A, Apollo Tyres Ltd., and Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co.

Additional Insight:

Robust Demand for Radial Tires to Prevail as LCV Sales Burgeon

The multi-layer structure of radial tires consisting of steel chords and steel cable beading impart great strength and durability to the tires which are vital reasons driving the demand for the tires in all vehicle segments. Additionally, the tread of radial tires enable better gripping of surface and substantially reduces rolling resistance which, in turn, provides better safety and contributes substantially to greater fuel efficiency. The assortment of benefits offered by radial tires is being leveraged in the lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV) segment. A significant rise in vehicle rental and sharing services is a key factor propelling LCV sales around the world. Substantial growth in LCV fleets around the world is likely to underpin the growing demand for radial tires.

Overall the demand for both radial and bias tires is estimated to rise as sales of passenger cars (PC), two-wheelers, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), OTRs and three-wheelers continue to remain steady.

Research Methodology

The report on automotive tire market is a consequence of the robust and exhaustive research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used to obtain actionable insights into the automotive tire market. While interviewing experts from the automotive tire market formed the basis of primary research, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, company press releases, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive tire market. Results from both the steps of research were cross-referenced with each other to filter out any erroneous information and create an accurate forecast of the market.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=12

Important Queries Related to the Automotive Tire Market Addressed in the Report:

Which are the leading companies operating in the Automotive Tire market? Which regional market is expected to witness the maximum market growth? What are the various factors likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Tire market during the assessment period? What strategies are market players adopting to expand their presence in the Automotive Tire market? How can emerging market players improve their market position in the current landscape of the Automotive Tire market?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=12

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR