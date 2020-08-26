“China remained the world’s largest electric car market with nearly 1.1 million electric cars sold in the year 2018”

Research Nester has released a report titled “China Electric Vehicle Market – Regional Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The survey report titled “Global EV Outlook 2019”, of the International Energy Agency, stated that electric car sales in China increased from nearly 600,000 numbers in the year 2017 to 1.1 million numbers in the year 2018, accounting for 55% of the share of global electric car market. Apparently, around 26 million electric two-wheeler vehicles were produced, and 54,000 electric LCVs were sold in the region in the same year. [Sample Copy Here]

The statistics portray the increasing sales and production of electric vehicles in the region, backed by constant focus of the government to curb severe air pollution issues in the nation. By the development of stringent norms for limiting sales of combustion-engine vehicles, coupled with the need to reduce its dependence on import of oil, along with favorable policies that focus on enhancing efficiency of electric vehicles, such major factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the China electric vehicles market. Additionally, driven by development of several new policies, for instance, New Energy Vehicle (NEV) mandate policy, along with other favorable policies by Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI), the electric market in China is anticipated to thrive at a major pace in the upcoming years.

The China electric vehicles market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 30.21% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger, commercial and other vehicles. The passenger segment is further segmented into cycles, scooters, bikes, cars and others. Among all these segments, passenger electric car segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of increasing technological advancements observed in developing the battery technology, so as to enhance the efficiency of electric cars, along with cars contributing to the largest share of vehicular fleet in the region. Moreover, cars were majorly affected due to the ban on vehicles by the government for not complying with the emission standards, resulting in increased sales of electric cars and presence of world’s largest electric car fleet in the region. The survey report titled “Global EV Outlook 2019”, of the International Energy Agency, stated that China had around 45% of the world’s electric car fleet in the year 2018. Apparently, the stock of electric cars in the region almost doubled between 2017 and 2018 to reach 2.3 million.

However, concerns amongst electric vehicle manufacturers for the lowering of subsidies, affecting their profitability is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the China electric vehicle market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the china electric vehicle market, which includes profiling of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SHA: 600104), BYD Company Ltd. (SHE: 002594), BAIC Motor Corporation., Ltd. (HKG: 1958), Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd. (SHE: 000550), Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. (SHA: 600418), Changan Automobile Company Ltd. (SHE: 000625), Great Wall Motor Company Limited (SHA: 601633), and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “China Electric Vehicle Market – Regional Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall China electric vehicle industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the China electric vehicle market in the near future.

