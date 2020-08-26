Considering increasing demand for Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market, a new report named, “Global Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026” has been published by QY Research. According to the report In 2019, the global Classical Swine Fever Vaccines market size was US$ 144 million and it is expected to reach US$ 173.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Classical swine fever (CSF) is a highly contagious and often fatal viral disease of swine. Infected pigs develop fever, hemorrhages, lethargy, yellowish diarrhea, vomiting, and a purple skin discoloration of the ears, lower abdomen, and legs. Neurologic signs, reproductive failures, and abortion may also be observed.

The classification of Classical Swine Fever Vaccines includes Tissue Culture Origin and Cell Line Origin. The proportion of Tissue Culture Origin in 2016 is about 60%. And the proportion of Cell Line Origin in 2016 is about 40%.

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1931992/global-classical-swine-fever-vaccines-market

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1931992/global-classical-swine-fever-vaccines-market

Segment by Type:

Tissue Culture Origin

Cell Line Origin

Segment by Application:

Government Tender

Market Sales

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in report are

North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Players

WINSUN

CAHIC

Merial

MSD Animal Health

Chopper Biology

Ceva

ChengDu Tecbond

Veterinary

Ringpu Biology

Qilu Animal

DHN

CAVAC

Komipharm

Agrovet

Bioveta

Jinyu Bio-Technology

Institutul Pasteur

MVP

Tecon

