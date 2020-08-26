Considering increasing demand for Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market, a new report named, “Global Classical Swine Fever Vaccines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026” has been published by QY Research. According to the report In 2019, the global Classical Swine Fever Vaccines market size was US$ 144 million and it is expected to reach US$ 173.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.
Classical swine fever (CSF) is a highly contagious and often fatal viral disease of swine. Infected pigs develop fever, hemorrhages, lethargy, yellowish diarrhea, vomiting, and a purple skin discoloration of the ears, lower abdomen, and legs. Neurologic signs, reproductive failures, and abortion may also be observed.
The classification of Classical Swine Fever Vaccines includes Tissue Culture Origin and Cell Line Origin. The proportion of Tissue Culture Origin in 2016 is about 60%. And the proportion of Cell Line Origin in 2016 is about 40%.
Segment by Type:
Tissue Culture Origin
Cell Line Origin
Segment by Application:
Government Tender
Market Sales
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The key regions covered in report are
North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
Key Players
WINSUN
CAHIC
Merial
MSD Animal Health
Chopper Biology
Ceva
ChengDu Tecbond
Veterinary
Ringpu Biology
Qilu Animal
DHN
CAVAC
Komipharm
Agrovet
Bioveta
Jinyu Bio-Technology
Institutul Pasteur
MVP
Tecon
