Clinical Chairs Market Size Incredible Possibilities And Growth Analysis

Clinical Chairs Market- Overview

The modernization of healthcare services in developing countries is anticipated to provide sizeable growth opportunities to the clinical chairs market in the years ahead. Spike in government budgets for modernization of public health institutions in developing countries has led to rise in installation of medical service furniture, including clinical chairs and examination beds.

Besides this, surge in demand for emergency, mobility, and rehabilitation medical services has led to tremendous growth of clinical chairs market. Clinical chairs find extensive use for acute care, community hospital care, primary care, dental care, and rehabilitation purposes. According to data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in the U.S., population of people above the age of 65 years is expected to reach 98 million by 2060. And, global geriatric population is expected to reach 1.6 billion. Such rise in global geriatric population, resulting in increase in patient base, is likely to boost the demand for clinical chairs.

The report provides valuable insights into the clinical chairs market, including demand dynamics, growth trends, and vendor landscape for the forecast period 2020 – 2030. The analysis of the clinical chairs market for the forecast period is supported by historical data, present data, and growth projections.

Clinical Chairs Market- Competitive Landscape

The clinical chairs market features a competitive vendor landscape with the presence of several prominent players. Product innovation and business collaborations are focus of keen players to sustain competition in the clinical chairs market. Strategic alliances and partnerships to penetrate into regional markets is also what keen players in the clinical chairs market are striving for.

Prominent players in the clinical chairs market include ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Inc., Invacare Corporation, HARD Manufacturing Co. Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, PLANMECA OY, Stryker Corporation, Graham Field Health Products Inc., Columbia Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Midmark Corp., and Danaher.

Clinical Chairs Market- Key Trends

High incidence of lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, paralysis, and spinal injuries, and rise in geriatric population are two key factors fuelling the clinical chairs market. Medical examination for healthcare conditions is mostly performed on clinical chairs that are adjustable in position for examination. Clinical chairs can be reclined, partially reclined, or can be adjusted to be completed upright depending on the part of the body to be examined. Function-wise, clinical chairs are either battery-operated or operated manually, and have electric points to plug-in examination equipment. Over-the-head lighting is a common feature of clinical chairs for clear view of Clinical chairs allow comfort to patients, and enable medical staff to render satisfactory service.

Dental clinical chairs are another type of chairs in the clinical chairs market. Dental clinical chairs are equipped with a water connection for patients to rinse their mouth during examination and treatment.

On the downside, lack of trained medical personnel to operate advanced clinical chairs, and high cost of some chairs impede the growth of clinical chairs market in developing countries.

Clinical Chairs Market- Regional Assessment

By geography, the clinical chairs market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, among all, accounts for leading revenue to the clinical chairs market, mainly because of high practices of use of modern medical service furniture in the region.

Europe accounts for significant revenue contribution to the clinical chairs market due to good product penetration and high number of healthcare institutions in the region.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China is predicted to account for significant revenue in the clinical chairs market over the forecast period. Economic development and construction of state-of-the-art healthcare institutions in developing economies of the region are some key factors indirectly benefitting the clinical chairs market.

