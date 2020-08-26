COVID-19 Impact on Hydrofluoroether Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

Hydrofluoroether Market: Overview

A Hydrofluoroether is a complex organic solvent. It is colorless, odorless, tasteless, low toxicity, low viscosity, and liquid at room temperature.

It is a non-ozone-depleting chemical, and was developed originally as a replacement for chlorofluorocarbons, hydro fluorocarbons, hydro chlorofluorocarbons and per fluorocarbons. It is visually indistinguishable from water at room temperature. The vapor-point of Hydrofluoroether varies by chemistry from 50C to nearly 100C.

Hydrofluoroether is having high molecular weight, due to this it remains in the atmosphere for less than two weeks, being absorbed into the ground rather than remaining dissolved in the atmosphere. Though it is a greenhouse gas, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not regulate its use due to its short atmospheric lifetime and zero ozone depletion potential compared to alternative chemicals.

Key Drivers of Hydrofluoroether Market

Hydrofluoroether exhibit properties similar to that of chlorofluorocarbons and hydro chlorofluorocarbons while having zero ozone depletion potential and significantly lower global warming potential relative to other compounds which is a key factor estimated to drive hydrofluoroether market.

Growing investments in research and development of efficient manufacturing processes to overcome the post-processing challenges faced by the current production methodologies is expected to fuel hydrofluoroether market growth. With administrative authorities around the world passing regulations on limiting the use of chlorofluorocarbons and hydro chlorofluorocarbons, demand for hydrofluoroether in aerosol formulation, lubricants, heat transfer solutions, and cleaning applications is on the rise which, in turn, is driving manufacturers in the hydrofluoroether market to make investments into streamlining production processes to maximize profit generation.

Increasing use of immersion cooling techniques in data centers is expected to uphold hydrofluoroether market growth. Due to its non-flammable nature and superior thermal conduction properties, hydrofluoroether is being increasingly used as a dielectric liquid in immersion cooling. The high efficiency and lower costs associated with the use of the technique is accelerating its adoption, with technology giants such as Google using the method in the management of their data centers.

Aerosol formulations Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Hydrofluoroether are finding increasing usage as electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries owing to their non-inflammability, low surface tension, low viscosity, and low freezing temperatures. Safety and performance efficiency are two causes which have dented the demand for lithium-ion batteries in recent years. Hydrofluoroether can potentially help lithium-ion battery manufacturers overcome the problems which, in turn, is likely to boost hydrofluoroether market.

Companies are increasingly using hydrofluoroethers for cleaning semi-conductors and IC components owing to their chemical inertness, non-corrosiveness, high resistivity, good material compatibility, and low toxicity. The non-inflammability, lower toxicity, and non-irritability to human skin and eyes also make hydrofluoroether easier for workers to handle.

The use of hydrofluoroether as a dry etching agent is estimated to substantially propel hydrofluoroether market growth with electronics industries increasingly adopting the process for the production of high-resolution miniature semiconductors. Boosting demand for miniature electronic components is a vital factor which is likely to create a demand for hydrofluoroether in semiconductor manufacturing.

Stringent regulations regarding global warming is likely to Hamper Market:

Hydrofluoroether has low atmospheric life and global warming potential, some compounds in the category have substantially greater global warming potential than carbon dioxide. The increase in usage of hydrofluoroether can potentially become a significant cause of global warming in the foreseeable future, a factor which could substantially hamper market growth.

While there are no regulations pertaining to hydrofluoroether emissions, stringent guidelines for the production of the chemical compounds continues to remain a key challenge for manufacturers in the hydrofluoroether market. Coupled with the lack of effective production methods, the factor is likely to hamper hydrofluoroether market growth.

Stringent guidelines such as the Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol on chlorofluorocarbons and hydro chlorofluorocarbons emissions is prompting industries to replace the chemicals with eco-friendly alternatives

Asia Pacific expected to hold Major Share in the Global Hydrofluoroether Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of hydrofluoroether followed by North America and Europe. Rising demand for lithium ion batteries in China, Japan, and South Korea expected to create high demand for hydrofluoroether during the forecast period.

Rising demand for cleaning agents in electronics industry applications such as cleaning d digital equipment and cloud computing services propelling the hydrofluoroether demand in North America and Europe.

Rising import for hydrofluoroether in Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to its excellent non-corrosiveness, high resistivity, and low toxicity likely to boost its demand in both the regions.

Key Players Operating in the Hydrofluoroether Market:

Demand within hydrofluoroether market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting approximately 25-30% of the market. Few of the key players operating in the hydrofluoroether market include:

3M Company

AGC Inc.

Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited

SICONG Chemical

China Fluoro Ltd.

Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material Co., Ltd.

Juhua Group Corporation

Others

Global Hydrofluoroether Market: Research Scope

Global Hydrofluoroether Market, by Product

Pure Product

Hydrofluoroether Blend

Global Hydrofluoroether Market, by Application

Aerosol Formulations

Foaming agent

Electronic Component

Cleaning agent

Others

