COVID-19 Impact On Mechanized Irrigation System Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

Market Overview

The Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 11 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period, 2019–2024. The global mechanized irrigation market has been witnessing an upswing over the recent past and is expected to reach a significant valuation over the forecast period of 2015-2027, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in an exhaustive study. Mechanized irrigation has been gaining widespread adoption, especially in economies where agriculture sector impacts the economic development. Low agricultural yield can severely impact the bottom line of various economies and stagger economic growth, owing to which Mechanized Irrigation System Industry is gaining traction. The scarcity of water is a significant factor influencing the market growth positively.

Sprinklers and other mechanized irrigation systems help reduce water usage and energy costs in water-scarce regions and agriculture-based countries. Use of smart mechanized irrigation systems results in increased crop yield and improved crop quality which is boosting the growth of the market. Global climate change and adverse climatic conditions have encouraged farmers across the globe to adopt mechanized irrigation system which is driving the growth of the global mechanized irrigation market. Developing countries are the frontrunners in the adoption of mechanized irrigation. Moreover, the government in various countries have endeavored towards modernization of the agricultural sector in the form of aids in upgradation of irrigation equipment which is further accelerating the growth of the global mechanized irrigation market. Other driving factors include high cost-benefit, booming population and increasing global food demand. Conversely, the growth of the mechanized irrigation market is deterred by higher costs of installation and issues of daily maintenance.

Segmentation

The global mechanized irrigation market has been segmented based on equipment types and application. By equipment types, the market has been segmented into Center Pivot, Lateral Move, and Others. By application, the market has been segmented into Agricultural Land, Nursery, Gardens and Others.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mechanized-irrigation-market-965

Regional Analysis

The global mechanized irrigation market spans across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe have a robust economy which supports the growth of the global mechanized irrigation. These regions invest heavily on the modernization of the agricultural sector and deploy advanced tools and techniques to produce a higher yield. Other factors influencing the growth of North America and Europe market is high income of farmers, vast stretches of agricultural land and the availability of funds for investment in the agricultural sector.

Competitive Landscape

The notable players in the global mechanized irrigation market include Lindsay Corporation, Driptech India, Rivulis Irrigation, Premier Irrigation Adritec, Netafim Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems, Nelson Irrigation, EPC Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, T-L Irrigation, and others.

Infographic Images Related Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/infographics

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.