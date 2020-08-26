Cross Laminated Timber Market Size Report, Share Outlook, Industry Growth, Revenue, and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global Cross Laminated Timber Market size is projected to reach USD 2,062.2 million by the end of 2027. The increasing construction and building activities will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cross Laminated Timber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Bonding Technology (Adhesive Bonded and Mechanically Fastened), By Application (Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 756.9 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Cross Laminated Timber Market Research Report are:

Stora Enso (Finland)

Mayr Melnhof Holz Holding AG (Austria)

Binderholz GmbH (Austria)

Xlam Ltd. (Australia & New Zealand)

Sterling Company (USA)

Schilliger Holz AG (Switzerland)

KLH Massivholz GmbH (Austria)

B&K Structures (UK)

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG (Germany)

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation (Canada)

Smartlam NA (USA)

APA – The Engineered Wood Association (USA)

Katerra (USA & India)

IB EWP Inc. (Canada)

Nordic Structures (Canada)

StructureCraft Builders Inc. (Canada)

DRJ Wood Innovations (USA)

PFS Corporation (USA)

Other Key Players

Industry Developments:

August 2019: Binderholz GmbH announced that it has expanded its cross-laminated timber production capacity by integrating a new, digitized, and fully automated plant at Burgbernheim, Germany.



