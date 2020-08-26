Demand for Anti-drone Market to Soar amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global anti-drone market. In terms of revenue, the global anti-drone market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~21% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global anti-drone market.

The global anti-drone market is broadly affected by several factors, including the number of drones taking to the skies, which is projected to not slowdown at any point in the near future. The market for anti-drone systems is probably going to take off and it will be interesting to perceive how the contending innovation based new technologies change in the years ahead.

Anti-drone Market: Dynamics

The adoption of the FBG technology across various industries for various applications is expected to drive the anti-drone market. Increasing demand from the commercial sector is a crucial factor impacting the anti-drone market. Drones have played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic as a mechanism for law enforcement, delivery of healthcare services, and delivery for e-Commerce platforms among other roles. The use of drones/UAVs for illegal activities such as piracy, unauthorized surveillance, and spying are expected to increase.

The other factor affecting the market is the increasing demand for anti-drones for military and defense purposes. As the commercial sector of various countries around the world is eyeing drone delivery systems, it is crucial for military and defense sectors to identify whether the drones moving in the sky are safe or not. Several drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned aerial systems (UASs) are available in the market due to rapid technological advancements in this field. This has eventually brought down their prices, making them easily accessible to everyone. Although UAVs have their origin embedded in military applications (which also have been growing in terms of size, payload, and capabilities in recent years), their use for illegal and non-peaceful purposes is on the rise.

Although strict government regulations regarding unauthorized or illegal use of drones still do not exist in several parts of the world, the use of anti-drone systems would require several clearances from government bodies for their legal use. For these reasons, nobody can possess an anti-drone system without proper training and a legal license. This restraint is projected to have a moderate impact on the anti-drone market in the next few years.

Anti-drone Market: Prominent Regions

The U.S. holds a leading share of the North America anti-drone market. The market in the country is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The U.S. has extensive availability of technologically advanced products. Requirement of anti-drone systems in the U.S. market is increasing rapidly due to various drones flying for commercial delivery purposes and for video shooting purposes in the sky and due to high risks associated with these drones. India is expected to be a moderately growing economy in the Asia Pacific region in the next few years. India is focusing considerably on its military and defense sector, wherein anti-drones are used. EU5, which comprises the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain holds the maximum share of the Europe anti-drone market, owing to the usage of anti-drone systems for security and surveillance in these countries.

Anti-drone Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global anti-drone market are Boeing Co, Dedrone, DeTect, Inc, DroneShield, Enterprise Control Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Liteye Systems, Inc., Raytheon Co., Thales Group, Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC., SAAB A.B., SRC, Inc., and Safran Electronics & Defense.