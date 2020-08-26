Electric AC Motors Market is expected to boost growth ALL OVER THE WORLD

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on electric AC motors market is estimated to reach USD 166.5 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8%from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Electric AC motors market such as Siemens AG, Kirloskar Electric Company, Johnson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., and ABB Limited among others.

The study evaluates the overall Electric AC motors market by the following segments:

Electric AC Motor Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Induction AC Motors

Synchronous AC Motors

Electric AC Motor Source End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Agriculture

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Electric AC Motor Source Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Belgium Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a eight-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future

It provides in-depth analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

