Electronic-grade Polysilicon Market 2020 | COVID-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Electronic-grade Polysilicon: Introduction

Electronic-grade polysilicon is a highly purified form of silicon, also known as polycrystalline silicon. Electronic-grade polysilicon has been the material of choice for use in mainstream semiconductor devices and circuits. Polysilicon has semiconductor properties and, hence, it is widely used in solar power and electronics industries

Polysilicon can be produced by using three major commercial processes: the Siemens process, the FBR process, and the upgraded process of metallurgical grade. Polysilicon obtained from the Siemens process is in the form of rods, whereas polysilicon obtained from the FBR process is granular

Polysilicon is generally of two grades: solar and electronic. Solar-grade polysilicon is used in the manufacture of photovoltaic cells, while electronic-grade polysilicon is employed in the manufacture of integrated circuits, power conversion devices, optics, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMSs)

Rise in Demand for use of Innovative Production Process

Rapid and ongoing expansion of their polysilicon production capacity by market players is likely lead to oversupply of polysilicon for the next several years, thereby prompting manufacturers of electronic-grade polysilicon to further innovate their production processes and reduce operating costs.

For polysilicon production, manufacturers utilize silane gas as a precursor. This leads to a closed-loop process that can result in reduced costs. Also, it significantly reduces the environmental impact. It also enables production of high-quality polysilicon.

Polysilicon plants that target the global electronic-grade polysilicon market use ultra-high purity hydrogen purifiers. It is helpful to remove typical impurities such as methane and nitrogen.

Large gas plants produce primarily trichlorosilane (TCS) gas that are used in the production of semiconductor-grade polysilicon for both semiconductor and solar applications. This provides the manufacturer with flexibility to operate in the electronic-grade polysilicon market place. Hence, increase in use of innovative production process is expected to drive the growth of the market during forecast period.

Polysilicon Chip Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on technology, the global electronic-grade polysilicon market can be segmented into polysilicon rod and polusilicon chip

Polysilicon chip are majorly used in electronics, automotive and solar energy applications. Polysilicon chip technology is increasingly used by manufacturer to develop cost efficient polysilicon material

Rise in demand for polysilicon chip technology is anticipated to show prominent growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global electronic-grade polysilicon market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The electronic-grade polysilicon market in Asia Pacific is dominated by China, in terms of production as well as consumption. The market in China is projected to witness relatively significant growth during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the rise in government investments in the solar industry and significant growth of the electronics & semiconductor industry in China.

On the other hand, the electronic-grade polysilicon market in India is estimated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

However, detrimental impact of antidumping and countervailing duty on the market in North America is expected to slow down the market in the region during the forecast period. This market in Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Market

The global electronic-grade polysilicon market is highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for electronic-grade polysilicon. Moreover, manufacturers are entering partnerships for the development of innovative products and gain higher profit margins.

Key players operating in the global electronic-grade polysilicon market include:

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

Tokuyama Corporation

Mitsubishi Materials

Wacker Chemie

Hemlock Semiconductor

Huanghe Hydropower

REC Silicon

GCL-Poly Energy

OCI

Yichang CSG

Global Electronic-grade Polysilicon Market: Research Scope

Global Electronic-grade Polysilicon Market, by Technology

Polysilicon Rod

Polysilicon Chip

Global Electronic-grade Polysilicon Market, by Application

300-mm Wafer

200-mm Wafer

Others

Global Electronic-grade Polysilicon Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Solar Energy

Electronics

Others

Global Electronic-grade Polysilicon Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

