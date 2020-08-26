Emergency Medical Services Market 2020 | Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis 2026

The rising cases of cardiac arrest is one of the key factors fuelling demand in the global “emergency medical services market”. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Emergency Medical Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Service Type (Ambulance services, Remote access services, Other) By Ownership (Private services, Government services, Hospital owned services, Volunteer services, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” an increasing demand for advanced and efficient disaster management system and rise in the number of traumatic injuries are likely to boost the global emergency medical services market.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 265,000 deaths are caused every year due to fire accidents. Among them, the majority occur at workplaces. Emergency medical services are required during such incidences. The healthcare workforce has been efficient when it comes to preparedness and this has triggered the demand for improved and safe treatment of patients.

Leading Players operating in the Emergency Medical Services Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Falck Denmark A/S

Acadian Ambulance Service

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Allied Medical

Smiths Medical

London Ambulance Service

AirMed International

Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiac Arrest Likely to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global emergency medical services market is segmented into Europe North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America were anticipated to dominate the global emergency medical services market in 2018. A rise in the number of sports injuries, cases of accidents, increasing situations that require immediate medical help, rise in the adoption of emergency medical services, and an increasing number of occupational injuries are the major reasons for the growth of market in these regions. There are also a few other reasons that are projected to help in propelling the growth of global emergency medical services market. Improvements in the channels of communication, advanced and highly developed transport infrastructure, and robust software solutions are responsible for the growth.

Segmentation of the Global Emergency Medical Services Market

By Service Type

Ambulance services

Remote access services

Other

By Ownership

Private services

Government services

Hospital owned services

Volunteer services

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Emergency Medical Services Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Emergency Medical Services Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Emergency Medical Services Market growth?

