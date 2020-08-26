Digital maps are electronic maps which are also known as cartography. Digital maps operation is based on a combination of realistic components allotted within the frame of electronic data. Digital maps find applications in various sectors such as telematics, risk management, and route optimization and planning among others. The global digital map market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing demand for digital maps among various verticals. Several big market players like Google, Apple, and Microsoft, are investing in digital map segment to provide efficient solutions with the aim of gaining a broader customer base.

Due to the rise in telematics for fleet management and resource management various fleet operators are using digital map integrated solutions to monitor their solutions and improve efficiency. The growing use of smartphones and internet, increase in use of geospatial data are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of digital map market whereas stringent regulations for territory mapping is the primary factor that may slow down the growth of this market.

The “Digital Map Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Map industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital Map market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Digital Map market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

ESRI, TOMTOM, Google, Mapbox, Digital Map Products, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Living Map, Automotive Navigation Data, Mapman, and Digital Mapping Solutions among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Map market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Map market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

