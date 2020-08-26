Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Anti-Slip Sheet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Anti-Slip Sheet :

Global Anti-Slip Sheet s are flexible sheets of paper-like material which take on the shape of the bags or boxes that are stacked above and below the sheets. Global Anti-Slip Sheet s increase the coefficient of friction between layers and provide better interlocking characteristics between stacked items to prevent the items from shifting and sliding.

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Manufactures:

CGP

Smurfit Kappa

Endupack

AJP

GOLONG

ASPI

Palcut

Servicolor Iberia

Delta Paper

Papeterie Gerex

Tallpack

Sierra Coating Technologies LLC

Rotri, SL

Grantham Manufacturing

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Types:

Recycled Paper Material

Corrugated Cardboard Material

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Building and Construction

Computing and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Global Anti-Slip Sheet is an ideal solution for maintaining the stability of goods during transportation. The Global Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to gain traction with the growing need for economical solutions which reduce the cost of banding and strapping. In addition, Global Anti-Slip Sheet being hygienic, is widely accepted for use with food products. The global push for sustainable and recyclable solutions is also anticipated to boost sales of products such as Global Anti-Slip Sheet . The global shipping industry has witnessed high growth in the last decade with the growth in trade between countries. The need for protective solutions that could reduce the risk of damage during transit is expected to generate substantial demand for Global Anti-Slip Sheet . The Global Anti-Slip Sheet market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the industries such as the food industry, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry, and chemical industry among others. Furthermore, as global trade becomes more streamlined, the demand for Global Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period

Some renowned name providing the immense contribution and defining the hierarchy of Global Anti-Slip Sheet market are CGP, Smurfit Kappa, Endupack, AJP, GOLONG, ASPI, Palcut, Servicolor Iberia, Delta Paper, Papeterie Gerex, Tallpack, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Rotri, SL, Grantham Manufacturing and Angleboard UK in the market. Of the major players of Global Anti-Slip Sheet , CGP maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. CGP accounted for 23.09% of the Global Anti-Slip Sheet market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 10.43% and 3.88%, including Smurfit Kappa and Endupack.

APEJ is the second largest Global Anti-Slip Sheet market followed Europe. China and India are witnessing more demand for Global Anti-Slip Sheet due to increasing manufacturing and transportation of goods. The government regulations for material handling is playing a vital role in growth of Global Anti-Slip Sheet market. Import and Export of different material between developing regions also facilitate the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Owing to increasing import and export to maintain goods in the warehouse without any loss are very important, which is further expected to boost the growth of the Global Anti-Slip Sheet market. Due to food industries excessive production and transportation, Global Anti-Slip Sheet market can further grow.

The worldwide market for Global Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 407.3 million US$ in 2024, from 311.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.