Global Automotive Labels Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Global Automotive Labels Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Automotive Labels in these regions. This report also studies the Global Automotive Labels market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Automotive Labels :

Automotive label (as distinct from signage) is a piece of paper, polymer, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information about the Automotive. Information printed directly on a container or article can also be considered labeling.

CymMetrik

UPM

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

3M

tesa SE

Adampak

Good Tack Label

Tianshi Technology

AIM

Gao Fei Electronic Technology

Shanghai RongYang Industry

OPT label

Shanghai Mingma Industrial

Zen-print.

Xiang Jiang Global Automotive Labels Market Types:

Pressure sensitive

Glue-applied

Heat transfer

In-mold

Other Global Automotive Labels Market Applications:

Interior

Exterior

Engine Component

Scope of this Report:

The classification of Global Automotive Labels includes Pressure sensitive, Glue-applied, Heat transfer, In-mold and Other Labels. The proportion of Pressure sensitive in 2017 is about 36%. The proportion of In-mold in 2017 is about 9% and will growth fast in future.

Global Automotive Labels is applied in Interior, Exterior, Engine Component and Other automotive related products. The most of Global Automotive Labels is used in Interior, and the market share in 2017 is about 31%.

East China is the largest consumption place in china, with a market share nearly 27% in 2017. Following East China, South China is the second largest consumption place with market share of 18.8% in 2017.

The competitive in china market for Global Automotive Labels is extremely intense, there are thousands player in the market. And the top 10 occupy less than 15% of total market. The competitive in this market will be increasingly intense. The top player in china Global Automotive Labels market is CymMetrik, UPM, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, 3M, tesa SE, Adampak, Good Tack Label, Tianshi Technology, AIM, Gao Fei Electronic Technology, Shanghai RongYang Industry, OPT label, Shanghai Mingma Industrial, Zen-print , Xiang Jiang.

The worldwide market for Global Automotive Labels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 730 million USD in 2024, from 460 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.