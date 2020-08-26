Global B2B Payments Market : Comprehensive Research Report, Market status and outlook during 2020–2026

The research report on the global B2B Payments Market offers an all-encompassing analysis of recent and upcoming states of this industry which also analyzes several growth strategies for market growth. The B2B Payments report also focuses on the comprehensive study of the industry environment, and industry chain structure extensively. The B2B Payments report also sheds light on major factors including leading vendors, growth rate, production value, and key regions.

Top Key Players:

Google

Samsung

TransferTo

Apruve

JPMorgan Chase

Zelle

Tenpay Technology Company

Fundtech

Bottomline Technologies

Square

Transpay

Worldpay

SAP

Ant Financial Services

Intuit

Bill.com

PayPal

Apple

Visa

FleetCor Technologies

American Express

VocaLink (Mastercard)

Coupa Software

GoCardless

EBA (European Banking Authority)

WEX

Fexco

Traxpay

Optal

Payoneer

B2B Payments Market Fragment by Areas, regional examination covers

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, , China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World.

The B2B Payments Market report introduces the industrial chain analysis, downstream buyers, and raw material sources along with the correct comprehensions of market dynamics. The B2B Payments Market report is articulated with a detailed view of the Global B2B Payments industry including Global production sales, Global revenue, and CAGR. Additionally, it offers potential insights about Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the Global B2B Payments Market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Cross-Boundary

Non-Cross-Boundary

Market segment by Application, split into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Electricity

Tourism and Transport

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Other

The B2B Payments Market study projects viability analysis, SWOT analysis, and various other information about the leading companies operating in the Global B2B Payments Market provide a complete efficient account of the viable environment of the industry with the aid of thorough company profiles. However, B2B Payments research examines the impact of current market success and future growth prospects for the industry.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of B2B Payments are as follows:

History Year 2015-2019 Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026

Table of Contents:

Global B2B Payments Market Overview

Overview Economic Impact on Industry

B2B Payments Market Competition by

Competition by Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global B2B Payments Market Analysis by Application

Analysis by Application Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global B2B Payments Market Forecast

