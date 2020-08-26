Global Capnography Equipments Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Global Capnography Equipments Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Capnography Equipments in these regions. This report also studies the Global Capnography Equipments market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Capnography Equipments :

A capnograph equipment is an instrument that measures the carbon dioxide concentration in an air sample. It is most commonly used to monitor the carbon dioxide content of air being delivered to intensive care patients or those under anesthesia. The device can detect respiratory problems such as hypoventilation or when there is a problem with the way anesthesia equipment is being used. Global Capnography Equipments Market Manufactures:

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Masimo

ZOLL Medical

Mindray

Smiths Medical

Drager

Nihon Kohden

Welch Allyn

Nonin Medical Global Capnography Equipments Market Types:

Mainstream Capnographys

Sidestream Capnographys

Microstream Capnographys Global Capnography Equipments Market Applications:

Critical Care

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Pain Management and Sedation

Others

The classification of Global Capnography Equipments includes Mainstream Capnographys, Sidestream Capnographys and Microstream Capnographys, and the proportion of Sidestream Capnographys in 2016 is about 63%.

Global Capnography Equipments is widely used in Critical Care, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Pain Management and Sedation and other field. The most proportion of Global Capnography Equipments is used in critical care, and the propotion in 2016 is about 42%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, ZOLL Medical, Mindray, Smiths Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Global Capnography Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 550 million USD in 2024, from 340 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.