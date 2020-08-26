Bulletin Line

Global Cyclopentane Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Cyclopentane

Global “Cyclopentane Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cyclopentane in these regions. This report also studies the global Cyclopentane market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Cyclopentane:

  • Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10, consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is âˆ’94 Â°C and its boiling point is 49 Â°C.

    Cyclopentane Market Manufactures:

  • Haltermann
  • Chevron Phillips
  • Maruzen (Chemiway)
  • HPL
  • YNCC
  • South Hampton Resources
  • INEOS
  • LG Chemecial
  • SK Global Chemical
  • Beijing Eastern Acrylic
  • DYMATIC Chemicals
  • Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical

    Cyclopentane Market Types:

  • Content 98%

    Cyclopentane Market Applications:

  • Refrigerator
  • Heater
  • Chemical Solvent
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • As to the cyclopentane downstream application, Refrigerator are its largest downstream market, which shares 59% of the consumption in 2017. Now, some companies are beginning to develop new materials to substitute it, because it is not satisfactory in in terms of thermal conductivity.
  • At present, the manufacturers of cyclopentane are concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan, China. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 67% in 2017.
  • We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable and slow-increase trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Cyclopentane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 260 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cyclopentane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Cyclopentane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cyclopentane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cyclopentane in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Cyclopentane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Cyclopentane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Cyclopentane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cyclopentane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Cyclopentane Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Cyclopentane Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Cyclopentane Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Cyclopentane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Cyclopentane Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Cyclopentane Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Cyclopentane Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Cyclopentane Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Cyclopentane Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

